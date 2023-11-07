VYNE Therapeutics to Host Virtual R&D Day Event on November 9, 2023

Event will highlight VYN201 Phase 1b trial results, VYN202 preclinical data and VYNE’s clinical development plans



Program to feature KOL presentation covering unmet need and current treatment landscape in vitiligo

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VYNE) (“VYNE” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary, innovative and differentiated therapies for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions, today announced it will host a virtual R&D Day event on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. ET. To register, click here.



The event will feature a presentation from Dr. Amit Pandya, former President of the Global Vitiligo Foundation. VYNE management will discuss the final results from the Phase 1b trial for VYN201 in patients with nonsegmental vitiligo. In addition, VYNE management will review the preclinical data for its oral BD2-selective BET inhibitor, VYN202, in psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis and discuss its development plans for both programs.

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentation.

About Dr. Amit Pandya

Dr. Amit Pandya recently served as President of the Global Vitiligo Foundation and is currently Staff Dermatologist, Department of Dermatology, Palo Alto Foundation Medical Group.

Dr. Pandya’s practice focuses on patients with vitiligo, melasma, post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation and other pigmentary disorders. His professional interests also include: pigmentary disorders, including vitiligo, melasma, post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, erythema dyschromicum perstans, lichen planus pigmentosus and Riehl’s melanosis; vitiligo surgery, including mini-punch grafting, suction blister epidermal grafting, non-cultured epidermal suspension grafting, and melanocyte-keratinocyte transplantation procedure.

Dr. Pandya has given hundreds of lectures nationally and internationally, and has published over 200 research articles and book chapters, mostly on pigmentary disorders. He is also working with several organizations, foundations and companies to discover and test new treatments for these disorders.

About VYN201

VYN201 is a pan-bromodomain BET inhibitor designed to be locally-administered as a “soft” drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways while providing low systemic exposure. To date, VYN201 has produced consistent reductions in pro-inflammatory and disease-related biomarkers and improvements in disease severity, and demonstrated local activity in several preclinical models (using several different routes of administration).

About VYN202

VYN202 is an oral small molecule BD2-selective BET inhibitor that has been designed to achieve class-leading selectivity (BD2 vs. BD1), maximum potency on BD2 and optimal oral bioavailability. By maximizing BD2 selectivity, VYNE believes VYN202 has the potential to be a more conveniently-administered non-biologic treatment option for both acute control and chronic management of immuno-inflammatory indications, where the damaging effects of unrestricted inflammatory signaling activity is common. VYN202 is structurally distinct from VYNE’s pan-BD BET inhibitor (VYN201) and covered by distinct PCT and provisional composition of matter patent applications directed to new chemical entities and their uses.

About BET Inhibitors

BET proteins play a key role in regulating gene transcription via epigenetic interactions (“reading”), and recent research has determined a key role for these proteins in regulating B cell and T cell activation and subsequent inflammatory processes. As epigenetic readers, BET proteins regulate the recruitment of transcriptional factors that are key to the production of several pro-inflammatory cytokines. BET inhibitors have the potential to treat a range of immuno-inflammatory and fibrotic diseases by blocking pro-inflammatory cytokine transcription with additional potential in myeloproliferative neoplastic disorders.

About VYNE Therapeutics Inc.

VYNE’s mission is to improve the lives of patients by developing proprietary, innovative and differentiated therapies for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The Company’s unique and proprietary bromodomain & extra-terminal (BET) domain inhibitors, which comprise its InhiBET™ platform, include a locally administered pan-BD BET inhibitor (VYN201) and an orally available BD2-selective BET inhibitor (VYN202) that were licensed from Tay Therapeutics Limited.

For more information about VYNE Therapeutics Inc. or its product candidates, visit www.vynetherapeutics.com. VYNE may use its website to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor VYNE’s website in addition to following its press releases, filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, public conference calls, and webcasts.

Investor Relations:

John Fraunces

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

917-355-2395

jfraunces@lifesciadvisors.com

Tyler Zeronda

VYNE Therapeutics Inc.

908-458-9106

Tyler.Zeronda@vynetx.com