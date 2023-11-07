ReWalk Robotics to Discuss Medicare’s Preliminary Payment Determination for ReWalk Personal Exoskeleton

Conference Call on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. EST

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., and BERLIN, and YOKNEAM ILLIT, Israel, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (Nasdaq: RWLK) (“ReWalk” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with neurological conditions, today announced that that it has scheduled a conference call for Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. EST, to discuss Medicare’s preliminary payment determination for the ReWalk Personal Exoskeleton.



On Friday, November 3, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (“CMS”) released an agenda for the upcoming Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (“HCPCS”) meeting on November 29, 2023, which includes an item to discuss the Medicare payment determination for the ReWalk Personal Prosthetic Exoskeleton system and provides a preliminary payment determination of $94,617.

Larry Jasinski, Chief Executive Officer, Jeannine Lynch, Vice President of Market Access and Strategy, and Mike Lawless, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EST to discuss the potential impact of this announcement. To access the call, analysts and investors may utilize the following:

Toll free (U.S.) 1-833-316-0561 International (U.S) 1-412-317-0690 Germany 0800-6647650 Israel 1-80-9212373 Access Code Please reference the “ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Call”

The conference call will be webcast live and the webcast can be accessed through a link on the Company’s website at rewalk.com in the "Investors" section, or through the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/664yxytg/. An archived webcast will also be available on the company's website.

About ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is a medical device company that designs, develops, and commercializes innovative technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with neurological conditions. ReWalk’s mission is to fundamentally change the quality of life for these individuals through the creation and development of market leading technologies. Through its recent acquisition of AlterG, Inc., ReWalk has added anti-gravity systems to its growing portfolio of products. Founded in 2001, ReWalk has operations in the United States, Israel, and Germany. For more information on the ReWalk systems, please visit rewalk.com. For more information on the AlterG systems, please visit alterg.com.

ReWalk® and ReStore® are registered trademarks of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. in the United States and other jurisdictions. AlterG® is a registered trademark of AlterG, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.