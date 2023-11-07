Konica Minolta Celebrates 150 Years of Imaging Excellence

WAYNE, N.J., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta is celebrating 150 years of endless innovation in imaging. Starting in 1873 as a camera and film manufacturer, Konica Minolta has developed its own technologies and continued to evolve techniques for visualizing what is not visible. Now in 2023, imaging remains at the core of the company’s DNA. Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas extends this history of innovation with a keen focus on contributing to life-changing advances through the transformation of primary imaging, including digital radiography (DR), ultrasound and imaging IT solutions.



"At Konica Minolta, leading through change encompasses a vision to see and do things differently. We believe that X-ray and ultrasound remain at the center of diagnostic healthcare and by increasing their value, we can help bring better clinical decisions sooner to more people worldwide. Our inspiration extends to making imaging derived data available wherever and whenever needed through advanced healthcare information technology and analytics. It is a synergy of innovation and health across imaging and IT solutions to help clinicians see what matters most – the health of their patients," says Fumihiko Hayashida, President and CEO, Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas.

Konica Minolta is expanding the clinical utility of DR with Dynamic Digital Radiography (DDR), the next generation of digital X-ray, adding dynamic imaging to a static imaging modality. Today, 10 different clinical specialties have found value in using DDR, including pulmonary, orthopedic, neurology/spine, gynecology, urology, speech pathology, gastrointestinal, general surgery, lung transplant surgery and chiropractic. More than 70 scientific papers have been published on DDR since 2020 when the technology was first placed into research and clinical use, and numerous presentations have been made at medical meetings. DDR is currently available on four Konica Minolta DR systems: KDR® Advanced U-Arm System, KDR® Flex Overhead X-ray System, mKDR Xpress® Mobile X-ray System and the Chiropractic Straight Arm System. DDR is made possible in part due to the high-definition imaging capabilities of the AeroDR® flat panel detector technology.

Imaging excellence at Konica Minolta Healthcare continues across the entire portfolio of solutions and services. The high definition, glassless and carbon AeroDR® flat-panel detectors provide high-resolution imaging for greater detail visualizing small structures at a fraction of the weight. The SONIMAGE® family of ultrasound systems further advance POCUS in MSK and orthopedic examinations with tools that simplify image acquisition and produce superior image quality. Scalable and customizable, the Exa® Platform helps manage medical imaging and patient data across the healthcare spectrum, with PACS, RIS, specialty viewers and Billing modules. Both Exa and Symmetry® software solutions are packed with speed, security and flexibility, offering advanced features like Server-Side Rendering and Diagnostic Zero Footprint viewing for anytime, anywhere viewing, and a single integrated database across all modules. AeroRemote® Insights helps users get more from their Konica Minolta DR assets. It automatically collects and aggregates DR system health and usage data into simple analytical views. A quick glance gives the insight needed to make smarter decisions to improve departmental efficiencies and individual performance.

As a global company, Konica Minolta is responding to these ever-changing times and contributing to the realization of a sustainable society centered on people’s needs with a commitment to reduce the company’s CO 2 emissions by 80% by 2030. Learn more at https://www.konicaminolta.com/global-en/150years/ or visit RSNA 2023 booth #2146.

Konica Minolta Healthcare is a world-class provider and market leader in medical diagnostic imaging and healthcare information technology. The company’s focus is to contribute to life-changing advances through the transformation of primary imaging, allowing the invisible to be seen. Primary imaging, the most commonly used medical imaging technologies, include X-ray, ultrasound and imaging management systems. By advancing these readily available technologies, we can bring greater diagnostic capabilities to the greatest number of people.

With 150 years of endless innovation, imaging is in Konica Minolta’s DNA. From roots as a camera and film manufacturer, the company has cultivated its own technologies and continues to evolve techniques for visualizing what is not visible. Innovation allows the company to be a strong strategic partner, understanding what value means to customers and how Konica Minolta’s innovations can address specific needs and lead to better decisions, sooner.

Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., headquartered in Wayne, NJ, is a division of Konica Minolta, Inc.

