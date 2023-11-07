Submit Release
Taysha Gene Therapies to Release Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on November 14

DALLAS, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, and host a corporate update conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

Conference Call Details
Tuesday, November 14, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time / 3:30 PM Central Time
Toll Free: 877-407-0792
International: 201-689-8263  
Conference ID: 13741244  
Webcast: https://ir.tayshagtx.com/news-events/events-presentations


About Taysha Gene Therapies        

Taysha Gene Therapies (Nasdaq: TSHA) is on a mission to eradicate monogenic CNS disease. With a singular focus on developing curative medicines, we aim to rapidly translate our treatments from bench to bedside. We have combined our team’s proven experience in gene therapy drug development and commercialization with the world-class UT Southwestern Gene Therapy Program. Together, we leverage our fully integrated platform with a goal of dramatically improving patients’ lives. More information is available at www.tayshagtx.com.

Company Contact:
Hayleigh Collins
Director, Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc.
hcollins@tayshagtx.com

Media Contact:
Carolyn Hawley
Canale Communications
carolyn.hawley@canalecomm.com


Primary Logo

