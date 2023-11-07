Verizon Public Sector Teams Up With Dept. of Veterans Affairs to Provide Broadband for Veterans

Agreement with Veterans Health Administration Innovation Ecosystem (VHA IE) aims to bridge the Digital Divide

WASHINGTON, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Public Sector today announced it has entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), VHA IE National Center for Collaborative Healthcare Innovation (NCCHI) at the VA Palo Alto Health Care System (VAPAHCS) to help provide broadband connectivity directly to Veterans living in remote areas.

This targeted internet availability will provide VAPAHCS Veterans access to resources that may not otherwise be available, perhaps most notably telehealth and telewellness – areas the VA has identified as high priorities. This groundbreaking project has begun at the VA Palo Alto Health Care System, a network known for delivering next-generation healthcare solutions now for Veterans.

“Our goal is to provide the best and most advanced healthcare possible for our Veterans,” said Thomas Osborne, MD, Director of NCCHI. “Some of our rural Veterans may have reduced connectivity because of where they live, which could affect access to virtual care options such as telehealth and wellness programs. However, we are on a journey to change that.”

Verizon’s Network as a Service (NaaS) architecture can help provide the best available connectivity, whether it’s cellular (4G or 5G) or low earth orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity, to Veterans living in areas with very limited internet availability.

Earlier this year, Verizon Public Sector announced a nine-year expansion of its partnership with the Department of Veterans Affairs , valued at $448.3M, through which the network provider will supply mobile devices and mission-critical communications systems. Verizon Public Sector also recently equipped VA Palo Alto Health Care System with a full spectrum private 5G network that enables unprecedented pathways to care for its Veterans.

“The objective of this collaboration between Verizon Public Sector and the VA is to help bridge the Digital Divide for our nation’s veterans,” said Maggie Hallbach, Senior Vice President, Verizon Public Sector. “This important partnership and the improved broadband internet availability it will help provide is aimed at ensuring Veterans, regardless of where they live, have access to the widest possible array of health and wellness options.”

