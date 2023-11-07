Onfolio Holdings Inc. CEO Dominic Wells to Speak at Chiang Mai SEO Conference 2023

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onfolio Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONFO, ONFOW) (the "Company" or "Onfolio"), a holding company that acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of online businesses, announces that its CEO Dominic Wells will speak at the Chiang Mai SEO Conference on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10am -10:45am ICT. The conference is taking place in Chiang Mai, Thailand from November 6-10, 2023.



“The Chiang Mai SEO Conference is the premiere event in Asia that gathers the best minds in the SEO space. This is an important opportunity to come together to exchange ideas and best practices,” said Wells.

The conference will bring together Asia’s top SEO entrepreneurs. During his session titled, “So You’ve Built A Successful Portfolio - What’s Next?” Wells will speak on ways companies that have found success already can further advance their business. He will focus on topics such as implementing proven SEO strategies and the benefits of traffic sourcing.

A large part of Onfolio’s competitive advantage as an acquirer is management’s network and ability to receive proprietary deal flow as a result of being thought-leaders in the online business space. Speaking engagements such as this are a good opportunity for Wells to garner acquisition opportunities from companies that are ideal candidates. Not only that, as Onfolio currently manages several businesses in the SEO space, it is further opportunity to grow revenues of the existing portfolio.

About Onfolio Holdings Inc.

Onfolio acquires, manages, and optimizes a diversified portfolio of digital companies. It buys businesses that are in sectors with long-term growth opportunities, have positive and stable cash flows, face minimal threats from competitors or emerging technology, and have strong management teams or can effectively be managed by the Onfolio team. The Company finds acquisition targets where the business potential is not yet maximized and adds increased value by leveraging its experience, skillset, and the latest tools and technologies. For more information, visit www . onfolio.com .

