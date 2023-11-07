CEX.IO’s Head of Financial Crime Mark Taylor to Join Panel Organized by Future Identity

The Future Identity Festival 2023 will bring together digital identity experts from across technology, policy, and payment spheres to discuss challenges and chart possible solutions.

CHICAGO, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEX.IO, a global ecosystem of products and services that connects curious participants to the cryptocurrency economy and decentralized finance (DeFi), announces that Mark Taylor, Global MLRO and Head of Financial Crime, will join Future Identity on behalf of the company as a panelist at its upcoming event.

Financial Crime and Identity - A Deep Dive, the panel to feature Taylor, will offer a comprehensive overview of the current rise in fraud-related cases in the U.K., and how the industries can respond. Panelists will explore the key challenges facing those tasked with strengthening fraud prevention, and how businesses can ensure proper solutions are championed in their regions. The panel will take place on Tuesday, 14 November from 16:05 - 16:45 at The Brewery, 52 Chiswell Street, London.

“After two decades in law enforcement, I feel duty-bound to help ensure emerging developments are situated toward their most efficient application,” Taylor said. “With our combined talent and expertise on display, I’m confident we’ll get to the heart of the current uptick of bad actors, and establish an understanding of next steps. Fraud prevention requires an incredible level of synchronicity between disparate partners, so it’s paramount that we work together.”

Recently, CEX.IO celebrated its 10-year anniversary of leadership and innovation in the crypto space, a rare industry achievement. Last month, the tenured company was named “Best Cryptocurrency Platform in Europe” by the 2023 Digital Assets Awards, and once again received “Vetted Exchange” distinction from Digital Asset Research. These accolades and recognition are hard-won after a decade of navigating crypto’s unpredictable waters.

Launched by VC Innovations, Future Identity is a global community brand that aims to unite experts and drive discussions around the latest trends, technologies, and policy initiatives shaping the evolution of digital identity. Co-located with FTT Mutuals and FinTech Talents, the Future Identity Festival works to hothouse novel solutions through generative collaboration and spirited conversations.

Learn more about the event and RSVP here.







ABOUT CEX.IO

CEX.IO was founded in 2013 with a mission to support global financial inclusion through the adoption of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. As one of the most tenured market participants, CEX.IO offers a comprehensive ecosystem of intuitive solutions built with safety and security at their core, enabling users to trade, store, transfer and earn digital assets. With over six million registered users globally, CEX.IO helps retail, enterprise, and institutional customers seize opportunities in decentralized finance every day. Learn more at CEX.IO or connect with us on LinkedIn.

