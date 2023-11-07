RTI to Exhibit and Present at I/ITSEC Conference 2023

Visit Booth #2020 to see the Integration of Distributed Simulation Assets and Data in a Secure, High-Performance, Scalable Environment

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the largest software framework company for autonomous systems, will be exhibiting and presenting at the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC) 2023, the world's largest modeling simulation and training (MS&T) event, taking place November 27 – December 1 in the Orange County Convention Center. At Booth #2020, RTI will showcase RTI Connext® and demonstrate a cockpit experience in an integration of multiple systems, simulating a FACE™ certifiable solution.

Connext is the leading interoperability framework for the MS&T industry with expertise spanning security, cloud, gaming, and real-time embedded systems. Connext increases fidelity in today’s training systems while supporting the DoD’s vision for data-centricity – using data at speed and scale for operation advantage and increased efficiency. In simulation and in real-life, security must not be compromised and Connext secures data-in-motion – a unique approach based on the Data Distribution Service (DDS™) standard that supports MDO by design.

Visit booth #2020 to see a live demonstration of the following:

Cockpit experience (displays, flight path and surrounding environment) in an integration of multiple technologies, distributed across multiple systems, simulating a FACE™certifiable solution Integrating technologies from: Cesium, Ensco, Presagis, Ansys, Google Maps, Connext, AWS, Qt Group and Java Script Connector



In addition to exhibiting, RTI experts will lead the following live sessions:

Monday, Nov. 27 from 12:45 PM - 2:15 PM EDT, Room W307C Tutorial: Using OMG DDS for Secure Interoperability Between Multiple Distributed LVC Simulators - Hosted by Rob Proctor, Senior Field Application Engineer, and John Breitenbach, Director of A&D Markets

Friday, Dec. 1 from 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM EDT, Room W308C Using DDS for Distributed Training Simulators - Hosted by Andre Odermatt, Principal Application Engineer, and John Breitenbach, Director of A&D Markets



Event Details

What: I/ITSEC 2023

When: November 27 – December 1, 2023

Where: Booth #2020, Orange County Convention Center, 9800 International Dr., Orlando, FL 32819

For more information about RTI at I/ITSEC 2023, including how to schedule meeting time with executives, please visit: https://www.rti.com/iitsec-2023 .

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the largest software framework company for autonomous systems. RTI Connext® is the world’s leading architecture for developing intelligent distributed systems. Uniquely, Connext shares data directly, connecting AI algorithms to real-time networks of devices to build autonomous systems.

RTI is the best in the world at ensuring our customers’ success in deploying production systems. With over 2,000 designs, RTI software runs over 250 autonomous vehicle programs, controls the largest power plants in North America, coordinates combat management on U.S. Navy ships, drives a new generation of medical robotics, enables flying cars, and provides 24/7 intelligence for hospital and emergency medicine. RTI runs a smarter world.

RTI is the leading vendor of products compliant with the Object Management Group® (OMG®) Data Distribution Service (DDS™) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California with regional offices in Colorado, Spain and Singapore.

