Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,725 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,974 in the last 365 days.

electroCore to Participate in Canaccord Genuity’s MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, announced today that Company CEO, Dan Goldberger, is scheduled to attend the Canaccord Genuity MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum taking place at the Westin NY Grand Central on November 16, 2023.

1x1 Meetings

electroCore will host 1x1 investor meetings on November 16, 2023. Please contact your Canaccord representative to schedule a 1x1 meeting.

About electroCore, Inc.
electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company dedicated to improving health through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (“nVNS”) technology platform. Our focus is the commercialization of medical devices for the management and treatment of certain medical conditions and consumer product offerings utilizing nVNS to promote general wellbeing and human performance in the United States and select overseas markets.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

Contact:
ECOR Investor Relations
(973) 302-9253
investors@electrocore.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

electroCore to Participate in Canaccord Genuity’s MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more