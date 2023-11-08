Bahrain Government confers key ICT award on media platform LocalBH

LocalBH CEO and Founder Saad Ahmad: "I'd like to thank everyone who has supported us on this journey. I want to express my deep appreciation for the leadership of Bahrain, whose unwavering support has been instrumental in our success"

MANAMA, BAHRAIN, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kingdom of Bahrain has conferred the 2023 “Best Practice in eParticipation Award” on the digital media platform LocalBH for encouraging citizen engagement and digital transformation. This recognition underscores the platform's exceptional journey and rapid rise as Bahrain’s fastest-growing media entity.

The accolade is part of the eGovernment Excellence Awards, launched by the Information & eGovernment Authority in 2008. The Awards celebrate excellence in ICT across both public and private sectors, alongside contributions by NGOs and citizens towards fostering public participation in the decision-making process, and promoting transparency and accountability, in line with Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030, Economic Recovery Plan, and the Digital Economy Strategy (2022-2026).

They are indicative of the Bahrain Government’s faith in ICT innovation as the main driver of enhanced organisational performance, economic growth, and societal change. It is this belief that has fostered a conducive environment for innovative firms like LocalBH to launch pioneering solutions that have been adopted wholeheartedly by the community. LocalBH notably plays a leading role in presenting community-centric news and events to audiences within the Kingdom and the wider region.

“From a mere concept and an Instagram page, we've evolved into a far-reaching phenomenon, influencing how our Kingdom is portrayed through media," reflected Saad Ahmad, founder and CEO of LocalBH. Mr. Ahmad credits much of the platform's success to the positive approach toward tech that Bahrain is increasingly becoming known for. "I'd like to thank everyone who has supported us on this journey. I want to express my deep appreciation for the leadership of Bahrain, whose unwavering support has been instrumental in our success," he added.

Co-founder and CCO of LocalBH, Ali Farooq, commented, “We went through a comprehensive and rigorous evaluation process which assessed our presence on various social networking platforms, the diversity of content provided, our team’s responsiveness to audience feedback, and our positive impact on services and policies. The award therefore validates our commitment to promoting Bahrain's rich cultural heritage and actively engaging citizens in shaping its future.”

منحت حكومة مملكة البحرين جائزة أفضل الممارسات للمشاركة الإلكترونية لمنصة التواصل الاجتماعي "لوكل بحرين" نظرًا لاستمرارها في دعم المواطنين والتحول الرقمي. ويعتبر هذا الفوز إنجازًا استثنائيًا للمنصة التي تعتبر الكيان الإعلامي الأسرع نموًا في البحرين.

وتعتبر جوائز التميز للحكومة الإلكترونية التي أطلقتها هيئة المعلومات والحكومة الإلكترونية في البحرين عام ٢٠٠٨ جزءًا من التميز في تكنولوجيا المعلومات والاتصالات في القطاعين العام والخاص، جنبًا إلى جنب مع مساهمات المنظمات غير الحكومية والمواطنين في تعزيز المشاركة العامة في عملية صنع القرار، وتعزيز الشفافية والمساءلة، بما يتماشى مع الرؤية الاقتصادية للبحرين ٢٠٣٠، وخطة الانتعاش الاقتصادي، و استراتيجية الاقتصاد الرقمي (٢٠٢٢ - ٢٠٢٦).

تدل هذه الجائزة على إيمان حكومة مملكة البحرين بأهمية ابتكار تكنولوجيا المعلومات والاتصالات كمحرك رئيسي لتعزيز الأداء التنظيمي والنمو الاقتصادي والتغيير المجتمعي. وقد أسهم هذا الاعتقاد في خلق بيئة ملائمة للشركات المبتكرة مثل "لوكل بحرين" لتقديم حلول رائدة تم اعتمادها بإخلاص من قبل المجتمع. حيث أن المنصة تلعب دورًا رائدًا في تقديم الأخبار والأحداث التي تركز على المجتمع داخل المملكة وخارجها.

صرح سعد أحمد، المؤسس والرئيس التنفيذي لشركة "لوكل بحرين" قائلاً: "من مجرد فكرة وصفحة على الإنستقرام، تطورنا إلى ظاهرة بعيدة المدى، تؤثر على كيفية تصوير مملكتنا من خلال وسائل الإعلام". وينسب السيد أحمد الكثير من نجاح المنصة إلى النهج الإيجابي تجاه التكنولوجيا الذي أصبحت البحرين معروفة به بشكل متزايد. واضاف ايضا: "أود أن أشكر كل من دعمنا في هذه الرحلة، وأود أن أعرب عن تقديري العميق لقيادة البحرين التي كان لدعمها الثابت دور فعال في نجاحنا".

وبدوره علي فاروق، المؤسس المشارك والرئيس التنفيذي للشؤون التجارية لـ لوكل بحرين، معلقاً: "لقد مررنا بعملية تقييم شاملة ودقيقة قيمت وجودنا على العديد من منصات التواصل الاجتماعية، وتنوع المحتوى المقدم، واستجابة فريقنا الى تعليقات المتابعين، و تأثيرنا الإيجابي على الخدمات والسياسات، وبالتالي فإن الجائزة تؤكد التزامنا بتعزيز التراث الثقافي الغني للبحرين وإشراك المواطنين بالنشاطات في تشكيل مستقبل المملكة".

للحصول على مزيد من المعلومات حول "لوكل بحرين" ومساهماتهم، يمكنكم زيارة الموقع الالكتروني: www.localbh.com.