Marcy Rich of Heightened Connections to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marcy Rich, an expert Relationship Coach, Speaker, and Educator helps singles, couples, families, and businesses move from a place of stagnation and frustration in their relationships to high levels of relational success. Marcy says, ‘Without improving our relational intelligence we stand the risk of struggling with conflicts, bitterness, and anger.”

Marcy’s coaching approach is thoughtful, insightful, good humored, and filled with practical solutions, insights, and tools that help you transform every aspect of your life.

Navigating the anxieties and the pressures of being single today can be intimidating. With Marcy’s outstanding guidance and direction, single people have been able to embrace singlehood and make positive choices.

Marcy works with couples in a variety of situations. Some couples are simply looking to enhance or reignite the spark. As Marcy contends, “never let best get in the way of better” and she hands her clients the tools to identify areas of improvement, manage conflict, and get their relationship back on track so once again they feel loved, valued, and seen.

Others are contemplating breakups or divorce and whatever their decision, Marcy helps them move forward with dignity and acceptance. Marcy believes we are all meant to live joyful lives and we need to let go of self- limiting beliefs so deeply rooted in our thinking patterns that they negatively impact much of what we do or say.

Working with Marcy is a transformative process. She is determined to help her clients learn and grow. Marcy keeps people grounded so they find a healthy approach to knowing and understanding themselves as well as others.

To remind ourselves that each of us is our own number one fan, Marcy encourages us to start with ‘the person in the mirror.’ In fact, she says loving and valuing yourself first are fundamental. It’s always best to work on self-improvement and your own personal healing before getting into a new relationship. The results are feeling enlightened, renewed, and better equipped to handle all your relationships in life. It’s about being the authentic you. She offers strategies to excavate the gems each of us has within us and tools to build resiliency and self-confidence. Only when you are complete within yourself can you be in healthy relationships with others.

Because healthy relationships are the key to a happy fulfilling life, now is the time to advance your relational skills. Marcy says all coaching is about moving forward. She is a self-proclaimed ‘specialist in the people side of life’ whose clients have raved about how she has empowered them to take action and step boldly into getting what they deserve and desire in their life and relationships.

Marcy has developed a wide range of unique programs that have benefited hundreds of individuals. One such program is one you can’t afford to miss called Becoming a Relationally Intelligent Mensch which she describes as a “movement.” Through the program, we learn to behave and connect with one another graciously and more meaningfully. We each need to let kindness flow readily and to act with integrity. Only then can we sustain relationships with ease.

Close Up Radio will feature Marcy Rich in an interview with Doug Llewellyn on Thursday November 9th at 2pm EST, with Jim Masters on Thursday November 16th at 2pm EST and with Jim Masters on Thursday November 30th at 2pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389.

For more information, visit https://www.heightenedconnections.com/

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno