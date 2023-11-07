Optimi Health Welcomes Dr. Preston A. Chase as New Chief Science Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN), a leading Canadian psychedelics drug research and formulation company, is delighted to announce the appointment of Dr. Preston A. Chase as the Company’s Chief Science Officer (“CSO”).



Dr. Chase is a distinguished Research & Development (“R&D”) chemist and seasoned business professional with an impressive academic and industrial track record spanning over 25 years. His extensive experience includes pioneering the development and commercialization of innovative products and processes for both multinational corporations and startup ventures. He holds a BSc from the University of Victoria and a PhD from the University of Calgary, and a solid foundation in catalysis, synthesis, and analytical chemistry. With over 30 peer-reviewed scientific publications and numerous awarded and pending patents, he brings a wealth of research expertise and a strong history of commercial success to the Optimi Health team.

Optimi Health CEO Bill Ciprick conveyed his excitement regarding Dr. Chase's addition to the team, remarking, “Dr. Chase brings invaluable business acumen and a passion to harness the potential of psychedelics for the betterment of people. His adeptness in overcoming challenges and accelerating decisions will propel Optimi's position as an industry frontrunner and help us achieve our long-term goals.”

In his new role, Dr. Chase will take charge of shaping and advancing research capabilities and delivering safe, effective products to the nascent psychedelic market. His mandate includes the critical task of establishing the scientific validity and utility of Optimi's GMP psilocybin and MDMA drug candidates while fostering transparent communication with scientific and customer communities. He will also lead a core scientific team throughout the development process, ensuring that the Company continues to push the boundaries of innovation.

Further, his experience in analysis of botanicals for medical use will support the integrity of Optimi’s drug candidates and the robustness of the Company’s supply pathway, ensuring that Optimi meets the highest standards of quality assurance and regulatory compliance in cultivation and dose factor for its customers.

Expressing his commitment to Optimi's mission, Dr. Chase enthusiastically states, “I'm excited to be a part of a venture with the potential to profoundly improve the lives of many. I envision a promising future for Optimi Health and am eager to guide our scientific pursuits toward pioneering accomplishments.”

Optimi is also announcing the appointment of Abigail Ranger who will join Dr. Chase's core science team on November 1st as the Company's Analytical and GMP Laboratory Manager. Ms. Ranger brings extensive professional experience in GMP laboratory operations, research project development, and validation protocols to Optimi.

As Dr. Chase assumes leadership of Optimi's R&D and science-driven protocols, the Company extends its appreciation to Justin Kirkland, the departing CSO, for his devoted service to Optimi during the last two years. Mr. Kirkland will continue his association with the Company as a project consultant.

Optimi Health warmly welcomes both Dr. Chase and Ms. Ranger to the Optimi team and anticipates an era of remarkable scientific progress under their guidance.

ABOUT OPTIMI (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN)

Optimi Health Corp. is an end-to-end Canadian-based drug researcher and formulator licensed by Health Canada to produce and supply psychedelic substances such as 3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (“MDMA”) and natural, GMP-grade psilocybin, as well as functional mushrooms that focus on the health and wellness markets. Built with the purpose of producing scalable psychedelic formulations for transformational human experiences, the Company’s goal is to be the number one trusted, compassionate supplier of safe drug products throughout the world. Optimi’s products are grown at its two facilities comprising a total of 20,000 square feet in Princeton, British Columbia, making it the largest psilocybin and MDMA producer in North America.

