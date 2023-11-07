The Ambassador of Japan presented copies of his credentials

07/11/2023

On November 7, 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with the newly appointed Ambassador of Japan to Turkmenistan Hiroshi Sasaki and accepted copies of his credentials.

The minister congratulated the ambassador on his appointment to a responsible post and expressed the readiness of the Turkmen side to provide full assistance and support in fulfilling his diplomatic mission to further strengthen Turkmen-Japanese relations.

During the meeting, diplomats discussed the current bilateral agenda, exchanged views on the current state and prospects for further development of cooperation in priority areas. Fruitful interaction within the framework of international and regional organizations was emphasized, including in the format of the “Central Asia + Japan” dialogue.

The minister noted the high dynamics of development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Japan in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres. At the same time, it was emphasized that the basis of effective relations is regular political dialogue at the highest and highest levels.

In expanding interstate partnership, the significant role of parliamentary diplomacy was stated. In this context, the results of the visit of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to Japan in September last year were noted.

The parties focused on the progressive development of trade and economic ties. Priorities for further cooperation in the field of energy, transport and communications, industry, agriculture, environmental issues, as well as in the field of culture, science, education, including the study of the Japanese language in Turkmenistan, were identified.