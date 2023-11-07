A meeting took place with the head of the Nippon Foundation

07/11/2023

On November 7, 2023, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan M.Byashimova held a meeting with the Executive Director of the Nippon Foundation Yuji Mori, who is visiting Turkmenistan.

During the conversation, the parties noted the fruitful cooperation between Turkmenistan and Japan in the political and diplomatic sphere, in the field of trade and economic relations and cultural and humanitarian interaction.

Mutually beneficial ties in a wide range of areas are emphasized. At the same time, the Turkmen side noted that for many years, leading Japanese companies have been working productively in various sectors of the economy of Turkmenistan.

In this context, the parties exchanged views on a number of important aspects within the framework of expanding and strengthening further cooperation of Turkmenistan on projects of the Nippon Foundation, including such projects as “JACAFA”, “NipCA”, “Read Japan”, etc.

Special emphasis was placed on the implementation of projects and programs in the field of youth policy.

The sides discussed further prospects for the development of effective interaction in the fields of education, science, healthcare, sports and tourism.