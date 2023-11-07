EU confirms killing of a Georgian citizen by Russian Border Guards near village of Kirbali

The EU Monitoring Mission (EUMM) in Georgia confirmed today the shooting and killing of a Georgian citizen by Russian Federation Border Guards near the village of Kirbali, and reports of another Georgian citizen in detention.

The EU strongly condemned the use of force by Russian Federation Border Guards against Georgian citizens.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased and we call for the immediate release of the detained citizen,” the European External Action Service said in a press release.

It also reminded that Russia’s military presence in Georgia’s occupied breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia continued in violation of international law and commitments undertaken by Russia under the 12 August 2008 agreement, mediated by the European Union.

“We call upon all parties involved to exercise restraint and to take all necessary measures to prevent any escalation. The EUMM continues to monitor the situation closely and is working to defuse tensions,” says the press release.

The European Union also reconfirmed its commitment to stabilisation and conflict resolution in Georgia, and reiterated its firm support to the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia within its internationally recognised borders.

Find out more

Press release