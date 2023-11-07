Asensus Surgical, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter Financial and Operating Results Conference Call for November 14, 2023

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asensus Surgical , Inc. (NYSE American: ASXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient announced today that it plans to release 2023 third quarter financial and operating results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results starting at 4:30 p.m. ET the same day. The call will be concurrently webcast.



To listen to the conference call on your telephone, please dial 1-888-886-7786 for domestic callers and 416-764-8658 for international callers, approximately ten minutes prior to the start time. To access the live audio webcast or archived recording, use the following link https://ir.asensus.com/events-and-presentations . The replay will be available on the Company’s website.

About Asensus Surgical, Inc.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery™ by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

Based upon the foundations of digital laparoscopy and the Senhance® Surgical System, the Company is developing the LUNA™ Surgical System, a next generation robotic and instrument system as a foundation of its digital surgery solution. These systems will be powered by the Intelligent Surgical Unit™ to increase surgeon control and reduce surgical variability. With the addition of machine vision, augmented intelligence, and deep learning capabilities throughout the surgical experience, we intend to holistically address the current clinical, cognitive and economic shortcomings that drive surgical outcomes and value-based healthcare. The Senhance Surgical System is now available for sale in the US, EU, Japan, Russia, and select other countries. For a complete list of indications for use, visit: www.senhance.com/indications. To learn more about Performance-Guided Surgery, and digital laparoscopy with the Senhance Surgical System visit www.asensus.com..

