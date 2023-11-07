GlobalFoundries Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

MALTA, N.Y., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalFoundries Inc. (GF) (Nasdaq: GFS) today announced preliminary financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.



Key Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue of $1,852 million.

Gross margin of 28.6% and adjusted gross margin (1) of 29.2%.

of 29.2%. Operating margin of 14.1% and adjusted operating margin (1) of 17.4%.

of 17.4%. Net income of $249 million and adjusted net income (1) of $308 million.

of $308 million. Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $667 million.

of $667 million. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $3.4 billion.

"In the third quarter, GF's dedicated teams across the world delivered financial results at the upper end of the guidance ranges we provided in our August earnings release," said Dr. Thomas Caulfield, president and CEO of GF. "Although the global economic and geopolitical landscape remains uncertain, we are collaborating closely with our customers to support their efforts to reduce inventory levels, while growing long-term partnerships to drive foundry innovation and differentiation across essential end-markets."

Recent Business Highlights

The U.S. Department of Defense awarded GF a new 10-year contract for a supply of securely manufactured, U.S.-made semiconductors for use across a wide range of critical aerospace and defense applications.



GF expanded its world-class global operations with official openings at its fabrication plant in Singapore and new operations support facility in Penang, Malaysia, creating a total of 1,300 high-value jobs.



GF announced its most advanced RF technology, 9SW RFSOI, that will offer significant improvements in performance and integration for 5G and wireless communication applications.



(1)Adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating profit, adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA and related margins are Non-IFRS measures. See “Unaudited Reconciliation of IFRS to Non-IFRS" for a detailed reconciliation of Non-IFRS measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measure. See "Financial Measures (Non-IFRS)" for a discussion of why we believe these Non-IFRS measures are useful.





Unaudited Summary Quarterly Results (in millions USD, except per share amounts and wafer shipments) Year-over-year Sequential Q3'23 Q2'23 Q3'22 Q3'23 vs Q3'22 Q3'23 vs Q2'23 Net revenue $ 1,852 $ 1,845 $ 2,074 $ (222 ) (11)% $ 7 —% Gross profit 529 532 610 $ (81 ) (13)% $ (3 ) (1)% Gross margin 28.6 % 28.8 % 29.4 % (80)bps (20)bps Adjusted gross profit(1) $ 541 $ 546 $ 621 $ (80 ) (13) % $ (5 ) (1)% Adjusted gross margin (1) 29.2 % 29.6 % 29.9 % (70)bps (40)bps Operating profit $ 261 $ 275 $ 357 $ (96 ) (27)% $ (14 ) (5)% Operating margin 14.1 % 14.9 % 17.2 % (310)bps (80)bps Adjusted operating profit(1) $ 322 $ 338 $ 389 $ (67 ) (17) % $ (16 ) (5)% Adjusted operating margin (1) 17.4 % 18.3 % 18.8 % (140)bps (90)bps Net income $ 249 $ 237 $ 336 $ (87 ) (26)% $ 12 5% Net income margin 13.4 % 12.8 % 16.2 % (280)bps +60bps Adjusted net income(1)(2) $ 308 $ 297 $ 368 $ (60 ) (16)% $ 11 4% Adjusted net income margin (1) 16.6 % 16.1 % 17.7 % (110)bps +50bps Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") $ 0.45 $ 0.43 $ 0.61 $ (0.16 ) (26)% $ 0.02 5% Adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) $ 0.55 $ 0.53 $ 0.67 $ (0.12 ) (18)% $ 0.02 4% Adjusted EBITDA(1)(3) $ 667 $ 668 $ 793 $ (126 ) (16)% $ (1 ) —% Adjusted EBITDA margin (1) 36.0 % 36.2 % 38.2 % (220)bps (20)bps Cash from operations $ 416 $ 546 $ 679 $ (263 ) (39)% $ (130 ) (24)% Wafer shipments (300mm equivalent) (in thousands) 575 573 637 (62 ) (10)% 2 —% (1) Adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating profit, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA, and related margins are all Non-IFRS measures. See "Unaudited Reconciliation of IFRS to Non-IFRS" section for a detailed reconciliation of Non-IFRS measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measure. See "Financial Measures (Non-IFRS)" for a discussion of why we believe these Non-IFRS metrics are useful. (2) Beginning in Q4 2022, the Company revised its definition of adjusted net income to include an adjustment for restructuring charges and the associated tax impact. The change was made due to a restructuring undertaken in Q4 2022. The Company believes the revised definition provides management and investors with more useful information to evaluate the operations of our business. Adjusted net income is now defined as net income adjusted for share-based compensation expense, restructuring charges and the associated tax impact. (3) Beginning in Q3 2022, the Company revised its definition of adjusted EBITDA to include an adjustment for finance income. The change was made due to the Company making an investment during Q2 2022 of approximately $1.0 billion in marketable securities. The Company believes the revised definition provides management and investors more useful information to evaluate the operations of our business. Adjusted EBITDA is now defined as net income, adjusted for the impact of finance expense, finance income, income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation expense, divestiture gains and associated expenses, restructuring charges, labor optimization initiatives and litigation settlement.





Summary of Fourth Quarter 2023 Guidance (unaudited in millions USD, except per share amounts) (1) IFRS Share-based compensation Non-IFRS Adjusted(2) Net revenue $1,825 - $1,875 — — Gross Profit $487 - $531 $13- $15 $502 - $544 Gross Margin(3) (mid-point) 27.5% 28.3% Operating Profit $277 - $349 $40 - $50 $327 - $389 Operating Margin(3) (mid-point) 16.9% 19.3% Net Income $246 - $318 $40 - $50 $296 - $358 Net Income Margin(3) (mid-point) 15.2% 17.7% Diluted EPS $0.44 - $0.57 $0.53 - $0.64 (1)The Guidance provided above contains forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995, and is subject to the safe harbors created therein. The Guidance includes management’s beliefs and assumptions and is based on information currently available. GF has not provided a reconciliation of its Fourth Fiscal Quarter Guidance for adjusted Non-IFRS EBITDA and related margin because estimates of all of the reconciling items cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts. Certain factors that are materially significant to GF's ability to estimate these items are out of its control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. (2)Adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating profit, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted EPS are Non-IFRS metrics and, for purposes of the Guidance only, are defined as gross profit, operating profit, net income, and EPS before share-based compensation expense, respectively. (3)Adjusted margins are Non-IFRS metrics and for purposes of the Guidance only, are defined as adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating profit and adjusted net income, each divided by net revenue (using the definitions of adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating profit, and adjusted net income, in footnote (2) above, as appropriate).





Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended (in millions USD, except for per share amounts) September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Net revenue $ 1,852 $ 2,074 Cost of revenue 1,323 1,464 Gross profit $ 529 $ 610 Operating expenses: Research and development 108 124 Selling, general and administrative 143 129 Restructuring charges 17 — Total operating expenses $ 268 $ 253 Operating profit $ 261 $ 357 Finance income (expense), net 3 (11 ) Other income (expense) (21 ) 9 Income tax (expense) benefit 6 (19 ) Net income $ 249 $ 336 Attributable to: Shareholders of GlobalFoundries 249 337 Non-controlling interest — (1 ) Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.45 $ 0.62 Diluted $ 0.45 $ 0.61 Shares used in earnings per share calculation: Basic 553 543 Diluted 556 553 (1) Beginning in Q3 2023, selling, general and administrative expense includes (gain)/loss on tool sales and certain contract cancellation fees. Prior period amounts have not been adjusted, as they are immaterial.





Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in millions USD) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,880 $ 2,352 Receivables, prepayments and other 1,404 1,487 Marketable securities 1,014 622 Inventories 1,509 1,339 Current assets $ 5,807 $ 5,800 Deferred tax assets $ 251 $ 292 Property, plant, and equipment, net 10,594 10,596 Marketable securities 466 372 Other assets 726 781 Non-current assets $ 12,037 $ 12,041 Total assets $ 17,844 $ 17,841 Liabilities and equity: Current portion of long-term debt $ 199 $ 223 Other current liabilities 2,549 3,136 Current liabilities $ 2,748 $ 3,359 Non-current portion of long-term debt $ 2,181 $ 2,288 Other liabilities 2,084 2,234 Non-current liabilities $ 4,265 $ 4,522 Shareholders' equity: Common stock/additional paid-in capital $ 24,011 $ 23,842 Accumulated deficit (13,278 ) (14,021 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 54 92 Non-controlling interest 44 47 Total liabilities and equity $ 17,844 $ 17,841





Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Three Months Ended (in millions USD) September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 249 $ 336 Depreciation and amortization 366 395 Finance expense, net and other(1) 7 6 Deferred income taxes (4 ) 11 Other non-cash operating activities 16 (32 ) Net change in working capital (218 ) (37 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 416 $ 679 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant, equipment, and intangible assets $ (323 ) $ (613 ) Other investing activities 10 (151 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (313 ) $ (764 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds (repayment) of debt, net (54 ) 95 Other financing activities 1 62 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities $ (53 ) $ 157 Effect of exchange rate changes (2 ) (5 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents $ 48 $ 67 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 1,832 2,474 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 1,880 $ 2,541 (1) Finance expense, net and other has been adjusted to include interest and taxes paid that were previously included in "Other non-cash operating activities." Prior period amounts have been adjusted accordingly.





Unaudited Reconciliation of IFRS to Non-IFRS Three Months Ended (in millions USD) September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Net Revenue $ 1,852 $ 1,845 $ 2,074 Gross profit $ 529 $ 532 $ 610 Gross profit margin 28.6 % 28.8 % 29.4 % Share-based compensation $ 12 $ 14 $ 11 Adjusted gross profit (1) $ 541 $ 546 $ 621 Adjusted gross margin(1) 29.2 % 29.6 % 29.9 % Selling, general and administrative $ 143 $ 132 $ 129 Share-based compensation $ 25 $ 24 $ 15 Adjusted selling, general and administrative $ 118 $ 108 $ 114 Research and development $ 108 $ 106 $ 124 Share-based compensation $ 7 $ 6 $ 6 Adjusted research and development (1) $ 101 $ 100 $ 118 Operating profit $ 261 $ 275 $ 357 Operating profit margin 14.1 % 14.9 % 17.2 % Share-based compensation $ 44 $ 44 $ 32 Restructuring charges $ 17 $ 19 — Adjusted operating profit(1) $ 322 $ 338 $ 389 Adjusted operating profit margin(1) 17.4 % 18.3 % 18.8 % Net income $ 249 $ 237 $ 336 Net income margin 13.4 % 12.8 % 16.2 % Share-based compensation $ 44 $ 44 $ 32 Restructuring charges $ 17 $ 19 — Income tax effect(2) $ (2 ) $ (3 ) $ — Adjusted net income(1) (3) $ 308 $ 297 $ 368 Adjusted net income margin(1) 16.6 % 16.1 % 17.7 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.45 $ 0.43 $ 0.61 Share-based compensation $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.06 Restructuring charges $ 0.03 $ 0.03 — Income tax effect $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) — Diluted shares outstanding 556 556 553 Adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) $ 0.55 $ 0.53 $ 0.67 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 416 $ 546 Less: Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets $ 323 $ 400 Free cash flow(1) $ 93 $ 146 (1) Adjusted gross profit, adjusted selling, general and administrative, adjusted research and development expense, adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating expense (calculated by subtracting adjusted operating profit from adjusted gross profit), adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, free cash flow and any related margins are all Non-IFRS measures. See “Financial Measures (Non-IFRS)” for a discussion of why we believe these Non-IFRS measures are useful. (2) Relates to restructuring charges. (3) Reflects change to adjusted net income definition discussed in more detail elsewhere in this release.





Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended (in millions USD) September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Net income for the period $ 249 $ 237 $ 336 Depreciation and amortization 366 340 395 Finance expense 37 34 28 Finance income (40 ) (34 ) (17 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (6 ) 28 19 Share-based compensation 44 44 32 Restructuring charges 17 19 — Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2) $ 667 $ 668 $ 793 Adjusted EBITDA margin(2) 36.0 % 36.2 % 38.2 % (1) Reflects change to adjusted EBITDA definition discussed in more detail elsewhere in this release. (2) Adjusted EBITDA and related margin are Non-IFRS measures. See “Unaudited Reconciliation of IFRS to Non-IFRS" for a detailed reconciliation of Non-IFRS measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measure. See "Financial Measures (Non-IFRS)" for a discussion of why we believe these Non-IFRS measures are useful.

Financial Measures (Non-IFRS)

In addition to the financial information presented in accordance with IFRS, this press release includes the following Non-IFRS metrics: adjusted gross profit, adjusted selling, general and administrative, adjusted research and development expense, adjusted operating profit, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow and any related margins. We define adjusted gross profit as gross profit adjusted for share-based compensation expense. We define adjusted selling, general and administrative as selling, general and administrative adjusted for share-based compensation expense. We define adjusted research and development expense as research and development expense adjusted for share-based compensation expense. We define adjusted operating profit and adjusted operating expense as profit and expense, respectively, from operations adjusted for share-based compensation expense and restructuring charges. We define adjusted net income as net income adjusted for share-based compensation expense, restructuring charges and the associated tax impact. We define adjusted diluted EPS as adjusted net income divided by the dilutive shares. We define free cash flow as cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets. We define adjusted EBITDA as net income, adjusted for the impact of finance expense, finance income, income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation expense, divestiture gains and associated expenses, restructuring charges, labor optimization initiatives and litigation settlements. We define adjusted gross margin as adjusted gross profit divided by revenue. We define adjusted operating margin as adjusted operating profit divided by net revenue. We define adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenue.

We believe that in addition to our results determined in accordance with IFRS, these Non-IFRS measures provide useful information to both management and investors in measuring our financial performance and highlight trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. These Non-IFRS financial measures provide supplemental information regarding our operating performance that excludes certain gains, losses and non-cash charges that occur relatively infrequently and/or that we consider to be unrelated to our core operations. Management believes that free cash flow as a Non-IFRS measure is helpful to investors as it provides insights into the nature and amount of cash the Company generates in the period. For further information regarding these Non-IFRS measures, please refer to "Unaudited Reconciliation of IFRS to Non-IFRS" table above.

Non-IFRS financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with IFRS. Our presentation of Non-IFRS measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items. Other companies in our industry may calculate these measures differently, which may limit their usefulness as a comparative measure.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Forward-looking Statements

