Ladybug Charts Strategic Transition: Shifting Focus to Health and Wellness Sector

-Nutraceutical Products Market to Continue CAGR of 7.2% Reaching $404 Billion in 2025-



TULSA, OK, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire –Ladybug Resource Group, Inc.; (OTC PINK: LBRG) ("Ladybug" or the "Company"), is shifting the corporate focus to Health and Wellness to complement the acquisition of Growhouse Nutraceuticals Ltd.

Throughout the next 24 months Ladybug will embark on an aggressive growth program characterized by acquisitions designed to generate additional revenues of approximately $100,000 to $300,000 per month. By targeting distinct segments within the vast landscape of health and wellness, these acquisitions allow for the judicious allocation of marketing funds, resulting in a significantly enhanced Return on Advertising Spend (ROAS). This strategic approach enables LadyBug to optimize its marketing efforts and capitalize on the unique strengths of each individual acquisition in the pursuit of sustained growth.

MarketsandMarkets Research identifies North America as the largest global market for Nutraceutical products. Another targeted growth opportunity is in the Healthy Eating, Nutrition and Weight Loss sector, forecasted in excess of $946 Billion annually by the Global Wellness Institute.

Stay updated with the latest announcements by visiting our websites at https://ladybuglbrg.com, https://growhousenutraceuticals.com or via our social media channels.

