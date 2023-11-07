TELUS Health launches next-generation medical alert system to support aging in place across Canada

Sleek new wearable pendant and connected Caregiver App helps with independent living and increased peace of mind

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS Health today unveiled its latest innovation, a next-generation Medical Alert Pendant - a discreet wearable device specifically designed to empower older adults to confidently age in place with peace of mind knowing emergency support is available 24/7. The pendant comes with a connected Caregiver App that allows those who care for aging loved ones to receive updates about the user’s daily routines, mobility and whereabouts when necessary.

“We want to empower older adults to navigate life’s changes with greater ease by leveraging thoughtful advancements in technology, resources and expertise,” said Dr. Keir Peterson, Chief Medical Officer, TELUS Health. “By supporting independence and dignity in aging, we can contribute to the thriving of older people in Canada, while simultaneously providing their caregivers and cherished loved ones with a profound sense of reassurance.”

Key features of the new TELUS Health Medical Alert Pendant include:

A smaller, lighter and more discreet design, making it comfortable to wear throughout the day.

The longest battery life of any mobile medical alert device in Canada for continuous protection.

State-of-the-art fall detection feature for an added layer of security, with the convenience to cancel a fall detection alarm activated in error without having to speak to an operator.





Acknowledging the critical role of the eight million caregivers across the country, TELUS Health also introduced this new Medical Alert Pendant with a connected Caregiver App that offers advanced GPS-enabled location tracking and 24/7 access to live emergency support at the push of a button.

“We deeply respect the importance of caregivers in supporting our aging population in Canada and are dedicated to providing them with state-of-the-art tools to not only improve the wellbeing of the person they’re caring for but also to help with their own mental wellbeing,” said Chris Engst, Vice-president Consumer Health, TELUS Health. “We are pleased to unveil our new medical alert device with this interactive feature giving caregivers a tool that helps provide more peace of mind.”

According to a survey conducted by the National Institute on Aging , falls account for the majority of hospitalizations among older people in Canada due to injuries. Despite this fact, 79 per cent of Canadians say they have not spoken to their healthcare providers about what steps need to be taken in the event of a fall, either for themselves or a loved one. It is crucial to address this issue by engaging in conversations about preventive measures and embracing innovative solutions.

To ensure flexibility and easier access to the new TELUS Health Medical Alert Pendant for older adults, multiple pricing options are offered starting at $60 per month. Existing TELUS customers with mobility or home services can save an additional $10 per month by using the code 10LOYALTY online or by phone with an agent.

For more information, or to purchase the TELUS Health Medical Alert Pendant, customers can call: 1-833-323-3383 or visit: telushealth.com/MedicalAlertPendant .

About TELUS Health

TELUS Health is a global healthcare leader providing comprehensive primary and preventive care services and solutions to improve physical, mental and financial wellbeing for employees and families worldwide. With our advanced technology and dedicated team members, including more than 100,000 compassionate health professionals, we are covering more than 69 million lives in 160 countries. We are on a mission to become the most trusted wellbeing company in the world by building the healthiest communities and workplaces on the planet through simplifying access to care and improving the flow of information between care providers, insurers, employers and individuals. For more information please visit: www.telushealth.com .

