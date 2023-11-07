Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,619 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,989 in the last 365 days.

Renalytix to Report Financial Results for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 on November 14

LONDON and SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renalytix plc (NASDAQ: RNLX) (LSE: RENX) announces that it will report its first quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, before market open. The Company will host a corresponding conference call and live webcast to discuss the financial results and key topics including business strategy, partnerships and regulatory and reimbursement processes, at 8:30 a.m. (ET) / 1:30 p.m. (GMT).

Conference Call Details:
To participate in the live conference call via telephone, please register here. Upon registering, a dial-in number and unique PIN will be provided in order for interested parties to join the conference call.

Webcast Registration link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mdyeh2j3

For further information, please contact:

Renalytix plc www.renalytix.com
James McCullough, CEO Via Walbrook PR
   
Stifel (Nominated Adviser, Joint Broker) Tel: 020 7710 7600
Alex Price / Nicholas Moore / Nick Harland / Samira Essebiyea  
   
Investec Bank plc (Joint Broker) Tel: 020 7597 4000
Gary Clarence / Shalin Bhamra  
   
Walbrook PR Limited Tel: 020 7933 8780 or renalytix@walbrookpr.com
Paul McManus / Alice Woodings Mob: 07980 541 893 / 07407 804 654
   
CapComm Partners  
Peter DeNardo

 Tel: 415-389-6400 or investors@renalytix.com

About Renalytix
Renalytix (NASDAQ: RNLX) (LSE: RENX) is an in-vitro diagnostics and laboratory services company that is the global founder and leader in the new field of bioprognosis™ for kidney health. The leadership team, with a combined 200+ years of healthcare and in-vitro diagnostic experience, has designed its KidneyIntelX laboratory developed test to enable risk assessment for rapid progressive decline in kidney function in adult patients with T2D and early CKD (stages 1-3). We believe that by understanding how disease will progress, patients and providers can take action early to improve outcomes and reduce overall health system costs. For more information, visit www.renalytix.com.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Renalytix to Report Financial Results for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 on November 14

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more