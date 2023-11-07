Bolt Biotherapeutics to Present at Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bolt Biotherapeutics (Nasdaq: BOLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, at 8:35 a.m. EDT (5:35 a.m. PDT) in New York, New York.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events and Presentations page of Bolt’s website at www.boltbio.com. Archived replays will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Bolt Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging the immune system for a better way to treat cancer. The company is developing novel immunotherapies using an approach that teaches the immune system to recognize and kill cancer in a way that is immediately personalized to each patient. Its pipeline candidates are built on the Company’s deep expertise in myeloid biology and cancer drug development and include BDC-1001, a HER2-targeting Boltbody™ Immune-Stimulating Antibody Conjugate (ISAC) being evaluated in a Phase 2 trial, and BDC-3042, a myeloid-modulating agonist antibody targeting Dectin-2, being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial. Bolt Biotherapeutics is also developing multiple Boltbody™ ISACs in strategic collaborations with leading biopharmaceutical companies. For more information, please visit https://www.boltbio.com/.

