VPG Reports Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Results

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leader in precision measurement and sensing technologies, today announced its results for its 2023 third fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third Fiscal Quarter Highlights:

  • Revenues of $85.9 million decreased 4.7% from a year ago.
  • Gross profit margin was 41.9%, as compared to 41.4% reported a year ago.
  • Adjusted gross profit margin* was 42.1%, as compared to 41.7% reported a year ago.
  • Operating margin was 9.6%, as compared to 13.2% reported a year ago.
  • Adjusted operating margin* was 11.2%, as compared to 13.7% reported a year ago.
  • Diluted net earnings per share of $0.46 compared to $0.74 reported a year ago.
  • Adjusted diluted net earnings per share* of $0.47 compared to $0.69 reported a year ago.
  • EBITDA* was $13.7 million with an EBITDA margin* of 15.9%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA* was $13.7 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin* of 16.0%.
  • Cash from operating activities was $8.9 million with adjusted free cash flow* of $6.0 million.

Ziv Shoshani, Chief Executive Officer of VPG, commented, "Third-quarter revenue was within our guidance, as higher sales of Measurement Systems were offset by lower sales in our Sensors and Weighing Solutions segments. Orders of $76.9 million decreased sequentially, reflecting slowing economic trends and increased cautiousness among some customers, particularly in our steel and industrial markets, which offset higher orders in our avionics, military and space market."

Mr. Shoshani said: "We achieved an adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.0%, and we generated solid levels of cash from operations and free cash flow. During the third quarter, we continued to execute our capital allocation strategy, as we repaid $7.0 million of debt which reduces future interest expense. We repurchased $0.8 million of stock under the stock repurchase plan authorized by our board of directors. With our solid balance sheet and our diversified end-markets, we continue to focus on our strategy to capture a broadening set of opportunities for our leading precision measurement and sensing technologies."

Third Fiscal Quarter and Nine Fiscal Month Financial Trends:
The Company's third fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2023 net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders were $6.3 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to $10.1 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, in the third fiscal quarter ended October 1, 2022.

In the nine fiscal months ended September 30, 2023, net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders were $21.5 million, or $1.57 per diluted share, compared to $27.2 million, or $1.99 per diluted share, in the nine fiscal months ended October 1, 2022.

The third fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2023 adjusted net earnings* attributable to VPG stockholders were $6.4 million, or $0.47 per adjusted diluted net earnings per share*, compared to $9.5 million, or $0.69 per adjusted diluted net earnings per share* in the third fiscal quarter ended October 1, 2022.

In the nine fiscal months ended September 30, 2023 adjusted net earnings* attributable to VPG stockholders were $21.4 million, or $1.57 per adjusted diluted net earnings per share*, compared to $25.5 million, or $1.86 per adjusted diluted net earnings per share* in the nine fiscal months ended October 1, 2022.

Segment Performance:

The Sensors segment revenue of $32.5 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2023 decreased 14.1% from $37.9 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2022; sequentially, revenue decreased 10.3% compared to $36.3 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2023. The year-over-year decrease in revenues was primarily attributable to lower sales of precision resistors in the Test and Measurement market, and lower sales of advanced sensors products primarily in our Other markets (mainly for consumer applications), partially offset by increases in precision resistor sales in the Avionics, Military and Space ("AMS") market. Sequentially, the decrease primarily reflected lower revenue of precision resistors in the AMS and Test and Measurement end markets and lower sales of strain gages in the General Industrial end market.

Gross profit margin for the Sensors segment was 35.9% for the third fiscal quarter of 2023. Gross profit margin decreased compared to 40.5% in the third fiscal quarter of 2022, and decreased compared to 40.1% in the second fiscal quarter of 2023. The year-over-year decrease in gross profit margin was primarily due to lower volume and temporary labor inefficiencies, partially offset by favorable foreign currency exchange rates and cost reduction programs. Sequentially, the lower gross profit margin was primarily due to lower volume and temporary labor inefficiencies.

The Weighing Solutions segment revenue of $29.0 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2023 decreased 7.7% compared to $31.4 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2022 and was 7.3% lower than $31.3 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2023. The year-over-year and sequential decreases in revenues were mainly attributable to lower sales of load cells in our Other markets for precision agriculture and construction applications and lower sales of load cells in our Industrial Weighing market, partially offset by increased sales in the Transportation market.

Gross profit margin for the Weighing Solutions segment was 38.7% for the third fiscal quarter of 2023, which increased compared to 33.3% in the third fiscal quarter of 2022, and was even compared to 38.7% in the second fiscal quarter of 2023. The year-over-year increase in gross profit margin was primarily due to cost reductions, lower logistics costs, and favorable foreign currency rates, which offset the impact of lower volume. Sequentially, gross profit margin was flat, as lower operating costs offset the impact of lower volume.

The Measurement Systems segment revenue of $24.4 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2023 increased 17.2% year-over-year from $20.8 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2022 and was 4.6% higher than $23.3 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2023. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to increased revenue in the Steel market and higher sales of Diversified Technical Systems Inc. ("DTS") products in the AMS market. Sequentially, the increase in revenue was primarily due to the higher sales of DTS products in the AMS and Transportation markets, partially offset by lower sales in the Steel market.

Gross profit margin for the Measurement Systems segment was 53.6% (or 54.5% adjusted to exclude $0.21 million of purchase accounting adjustments related to the DTS and the Dynamic Systems Inc. ("DSI") acquisitions), compared to 55.5% (or 56.7% adjusted to exclude $0.3 million of purchase accounting adjustment related to the DTS and DSI acquisitions), in the third fiscal quarter of 2022, and 51.8% (or 52.0% adjusted to exclude $0.04 million of purchase accounting adjustments related to the DTS and DSI acquisitions) in the second fiscal quarter of 2023. The year-over-year adjusted gross profit margin* declined as higher volume and higher average selling prices were offset mainly by higher labor costs. The sequentially higher adjusted gross profit margin* reflected higher volume.

Near-Term Outlook

“Given current market conditions and uncertainties, we expect net revenues to be in the range of $77 million to $87 million for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2023, at constant third fiscal quarter 2023 foreign currency exchange rates,” concluded Mr. Shoshani.

*Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information:

We define “adjusted gross profit margin" as gross profit margin before purchase accounting adjustments related to the DTS and DSI acquisitions, and start-up costs related to our new advanced sensors facility, and COVID-19 costs. We define "adjusted operating margin" as operating margin before purchase accounting adjustments related to the DTS and DSI acquisitions, start-up costs related to our new advanced sensors facility, COVID-19 costs, and restructuring costs. We define "adjusted net earnings” and "adjusted diluted net earnings per share" as net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders before purchase accounting adjustments related to the DTS and DSI acquisitions, start-up costs related to our new advanced sensors facility, COVID-19 costs, restructuring costs, foreign currency exchange gains and losses, and associated tax effects. We define "EBITDA" as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. We define "Adjusted EBITDA" as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization before purchase accounting adjustments related to the DTS and DSI acquisitions, start-up costs related to our new advanced sensors facility, COVID-19, restructuring costs, and foreign currency exchange gains and losses. "Adjusted free cash flow" for the third fiscal quarter of 2023 is defined as the amount of cash generated from operating activities ($8.9 million), in excess of our capital expenditures ($3.0 million), net of proceeds, if any, from the sale of assets ($0.1 million).

Management believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors because each presents what management views as our core operating results for the relevant period. The adjustments to the applicable GAAP measures relate to occurrences or events that are outside of our core operations, and management believes that the use of these non-GAAP measures provides a consistent basis to evaluate our operating profitability and performance trends across comparable periods. These reconciling items are indicated on the accompanying reconciliation schedules and are more fully described in VPG’s financial statements presented in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q.

Conference Call and Webcast:

A conference call will be held on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. CT). To access the conference call, interested parties may call 1-833-470-1428 or internationally +1-404-975-4839 and use passcode 636531, or log on to the investor relations page of the VPG website at ir.vpgsensors.com. A replay will be available approximately one hour after the completion of the call by calling toll-free 1-866-813-9403 or internationally 1-929-458-6194 and by using passcode 390728. The replay will also be available on the “Events” page of investor relations section of the VPG website at ir.vpgsensors.com.

About VPG:

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) is a leader in precision measurement and sensing technologies. Our sensors, weighing solutions and measurement systems optimize and enhance our customers’ product performance across a broad array of markets to make our world safer, smarter, and more productive. To learn more, visit VPG at www.vpgsensors.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements:

From time to time, information provided by us, including, but not limited to, statements in this press release, or other statements made by or on our behalf, may contain or constitute "forward-looking" information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated.   

Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, expected, estimated, or projected. Among the factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include: general business and economic conditions; impact of inflation; potential issues respecting the United States federal government debt ceiling; global labor and supply chain challenges; difficulties or delays in identifying, negotiating and completing acquisitions and integrating acquired companies; the inability to realize anticipated synergies and expansion possibilities; difficulties in new product development; changes in competition and technology in the markets that we serve and the mix of our products required to address these changes; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; political, economic, and health (including pandemics) instabilities; instability caused by military hostilities in the countries in which we operate (including Israel); difficulties in implementing our cost reduction strategies, such as underutilization of production facilities, labor unrest or legal challenges to our lay-off or termination plans, operation of redundant facilities due to difficulties in transferring production to achieve efficiencies; compliance issues under applicable laws, such as export control laws, including the outcome of our voluntary self-disclosure of export control non-compliance; significant developments from the recent and potential changes in tariffs and trade regulation; our efforts and efforts by governmental authorities to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic, such as travel bans, shelter-in-place orders and business closures and the related impact on resource allocations, manufacturing and supply chains; our status as a “critical”, “essential” or “life-sustaining” business in light of COVID-19 business closure laws, orders and guidance being challenged by a governmental body or other applicable authority; our ability to execute our new corporate strategy and business continuity, operational and budget plans; and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services, and prices that are set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report or as of the dates otherwise indicated in such forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:
Steve Cantor
Vishay Precision Group, Inc.
781-222-3516
info@vpgsensors.com

 
VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)
 
       
  Fiscal quarter ended
  September 30, 2023   October 1, 2022
Net revenues $ 85,854     $ 90,057  
Costs of products sold   49,919       52,737  
Gross profit   35,935       37,320  
Gross profit margin   41.9 %     41.4 %
       
Selling, general, and administrative expenses   26,558       25,271  
Restructuring costs   1,153       165  
Operating income   8,224       11,884  
Operating margin   9.6 %     13.2 %
       
Other income (expense):      
Interest expense   (1,119 )     (636 )
Other   1,671       1,223  
Other income   552       587  
       
Income before taxes   8,776       12,471  
       
Income tax expense   2,419       2,323  
       
Net earnings   6,357       10,148  
Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests   77       30  
Net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders $ 6,280     $ 10,118  
       
Basic earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders $ 0.46     $ 0.74  
Diluted earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders $ 0.46     $ 0.74  
       
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic   13,600       13,649  
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted   13,686       13,708  
 


    
VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)   
    
       
  Nine fiscal months ended
  September 30, 2023   October 1, 2022
Net revenues $ 265,520     $ 266,340  
Costs of products sold   153,674       156,436  
Gross profit   111,846       109,904  
Gross profit margin   42.1 %     41.3 %
       
Selling, general, and administrative expenses   80,472       77,824  
Restructuring costs   1,431       1,330  
Operating income   29,943       30,750  
Operating margin   11.3 %     11.5 %
       
Other income (expense):      
Interest expense   (3,195 )     (1,393 )
Other   2,965       5,006  
Other income (expense)   (230 )     3,613  
       
Income before taxes   29,713       34,363  
       
Income tax expense   8,023       6,651  
       
Net earnings   21,690       27,712  
Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests   210       483  
Net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders $ 21,480     $ 27,229  
       
Basic earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders $ 1.58     $ 2.00  
Diluted earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders $ 1.57     $ 1.99  
       
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic   13,596       13,645  
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted   13,670       13,692  
 


 
VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
 
  September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
  (Unaudited)    
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 94,632     $ 88,562  
Short term investment   1,000        
Accounts receivable, net   57,240       60,068  
Inventories:      
Raw materials   34,952       31,852  
Work in process   28,368       26,401  
Finished goods   27,088       26,407  
Inventories, net   90,408       84,660  
       
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   16,454       18,516  
Total current assets   259,734       251,806  
       
Property and equipment:      
Land   4,104       4,117  
Buildings and improvements   71,379       71,613  
Machinery and equipment   126,582       125,301  
Software   9,141       9,539  
Construction in progress   10,872       10,075  
Accumulated depreciation   (135,366 )     (133,518 )
Property and equipment, net   86,712       87,127  
       
Goodwill   45,579       45,544  
Intangible assets, net   45,492       48,217  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   27,440       24,342  
Other assets   19,349       19,706  
Total assets $ 484,306     $ 476,742  
 


 
VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
      
 
  September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
  (Unaudited)    
Liabilities and equity      
Current liabilities:      
Trade accounts payable $ 11,875     $ 13,792  
Payroll and related expenses   18,169       21,966  
Other accrued expenses   24,077       20,306  
Income taxes   1,774       4,064  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities   3,814       4,208  
Total current liabilities   59,709       64,336  
       
Long-term debt, less current portion   53,827       60,799  
Deferred income taxes   4,098       4,212  
Operating lease liabilities   22,587       20,043  
Other liabilities   12,900       13,053  
Accrued pension and other postretirement costs   7,028       7,777  
Total liabilities   160,149       170,220  
       
Equity:      
Common stock   1,330       1,325  
Class B convertible common stock   103       103  
Treasury stock   (12,700 )     (11,504 )
Capital in excess of par value   202,267       201,164  
Retained earnings   177,839       156,359  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (44,729 )     (40,900 )
Total Vishay Precision Group, Inc. stockholders' equity   324,110       306,547  
Noncontrolling interests   47       (25 )
Total equity   324,157       306,522  
Total liabilities and equity $ 484,306     $ 476,742  
 


 
VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited - In thousands)   
 
       
  Nine Fiscal Months Ended
  September 30, 2023   October 1, 2022
Operating activities      
Net earnings $ 21,690     $ 27,712  
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   11,559       11,519  
Gain on sale of property and equipment   38       (182 )
Reclassification of foreign currency translation adjustment related to disposal of subsidiary         191  
Share-based compensation expense   1,885       1,583  
Inventory write-offs for obsolescence   1,567       1,451  
Deferred income taxes   691       (72 )
Foreign currency impacts and other items   (2,755 )     (3,550 )
Net changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable   1,604       (2,077 )
Inventories   (7,811 )     (14,151 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   1,990       (984 )
Trade accounts payable   (1,151 )     (1,459 )
Other current liabilities   (1,082 )     1,303  
Other non current assets and liabilities, net   (170 )     (326 )
Accrued pension and other postretirement costs, net   (945 )     (443 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   27,110       20,515  
       
Investing activities      
Capital expenditures   (9,848 )     (15,545 )
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment   50       397  
Purchase of short term investment   (1,000 )      
Net cash used in investing activities   (10,798 )     (15,148 )
       
Financing activities      
Payments on revolving facility   (7,000 )      
Purchase of treasury stock   (1,196 )     (1,061 )
Distributions to noncontrolling interests   (138 )     (366 )
Payments of employee taxes on certain share-based arrangements   (825 )     (435 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (9,159 )     (1,862 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   (1,083 )     (7,930 )
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   6,070       (4,425 )
       
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   88,562       84,335  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 94,632     $ 79,910  
       
Supplemental disclosure of investing transactions:      
Capital expenditures accrued but not yet paid $ 1,204     $ 720  
 


 
VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.
Reconciliation of Consolidated Adjusted Gross Profit, Operating Income, Net Earnings Attributable to VPG Stockholders and Diluted Earnings Per Share
(Unaudited - In thousands)
 
                               
  Gross Profit   Operating Income   Net Earnings Attributable to VPG Stockholders   Diluted Earnings Per share
Three months ended September 30, 2023   October 1, 2022   September 30, 2023   October 1, 2022   September 30, 2023   October 1, 2022   September 30, 2023   October 1, 2022
As reported - GAAP $ 35,935     $ 37,320     $ 8,224     $ 11,884     $ 6,280     $ 10,118     $ 0.46     $ 0.74  
As reported - GAAP Margins   41.9 %     41.4 %     9.6 %     13.2 %                
Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments   214       260       214       260       214       260       0.02       0.02  
Restructuring costs               1,153       165       1,153       165       0.08       0.01  
Foreign currency exchange gain                           (1,283 )     (1,261 )     (0.09 )     (0.09 )
Less: Tax effect of reconciling items and discrete tax items                           (77 )     (194 )           (0.01 )
As Adjusted - Non GAAP $ 36,149     $ 37,580     $ 9,591     $ 12,309     $ 6,441     $ 9,476     $ 0.47     $ 0.69  
As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins   42.1 %     41.7 %     11.2 %     13.7 %                
 


 
VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.
Reconciliation of Consolidated Adjusted Gross Profit, Operating Income, Net Earnings Attributable to VPG Stockholders and Diluted Earnings Per Share
(Unaudited - In thousands)
 
                               
                               
  Gross Profit   Operating Income   Net Earnings Attributable to VPG Stockholders   Diluted Earnings Per share
Nine fiscal months ended September 30, 2023   October 1, 2022   September 30, 2023   October 1, 2022   September 30, 2023   October 1, 2022   September 30, 2023   October 1, 2022
As reported - GAAP $ 111,846     $ 109,904     $ 29,943     $ 30,750     $ 21,480     $ 27,229     $ 1.57     $ 1.99  
As reported - GAAP Margins   42.1 %     41.3 %     11.3 %     11.5 %                
Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments   304       1,310       304       1,310       304       1,310       0.02       0.10  
COVID-19 impact         138             138             138             0.01  
Start-up costs         150             150             150             0.01  
Restructuring costs               1,431       1,330       1,431       1,330       0.11       0.10  
Foreign currency exchange gain                           (2,139 )     (5,195 )     (0.16 )     (0.38 )
Less: Tax effect of reconciling items and discrete tax items                           (357 )     (496 )     (0.03 )     (0.03 )
As Adjusted - Non GAAP $ 112,150     $ 111,502     $ 31,678     $ 33,678     $ 21,433     $ 25,458       1.57     $ 1.86  
As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins   42.2 %     41.9 %     11.9 %     12.6 %                
                               


 
VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.
Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit by segment
(Unaudited - In thousands)
 
           
  Fiscal quarter ended
  September 30, 2023   October 1, 2022   July 1, 2023
Sensors          
As reported - GAAP $ 11,681     $ 15,324     $ 14,549  
As reported - GAAP Margins   35.9 %     40.5 %     40.1 %
As Adjusted - Non GAAP $ 11,681     $ 15,324     $ 14,549  
As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins   35.9 %     40.5 %     40.1 %
           
Weighing Solutions          
As reported - GAAP $ 11,207     $ 10,470     $ 12,107  
As reported - GAAP Margins   38.7 %     33.3 %     38.7 %
As Adjusted - Non GAAP $ 11,207     $ 10,470     $ 12,107  
As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins   38.7 %     33.3 %     38.7 %
           
Measurement Systems          
As reported - GAAP $ 13,047     $ 11,526     $ 12,056  
As reported - GAAP Margins   53.6 %     55.5 %     51.8 %
Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments   214       260       41  
As Adjusted - Non GAAP $ 13,261     $ 11,786     $ 12,097  
As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins   54.5 %     56.7 %     52.0 %
 


 
VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited - In thousands)
 
  Fiscal quarter ended
  September 30, 2023   October 1, 2022   July 1, 2023
Net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders $ 6,280     $ 10,118     $ 8,236  
Interest Expense   1,119       636       1,079  
Income tax expense   2,419       2,323       3,384  
Depreciation   2,954       2,937       2,933  
Amortization   880       960       934  
EBITDA   13,652     $ 16,974     $ 16,566  
EBITDA MARGIN   15.9 %     18.8 %     18.2 %
Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments   214       260       41  
Restructuring costs   1,153       165       162  
Foreign currency exchange gain   (1,283 )     (1,261 )     (794 )
ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 13,736     $ 16,138     $ 15,975  
ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN   16.0 %     17.9 %     17.6 %
 


