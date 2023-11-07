Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,546 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,955 in the last 365 days.

ADU_TALKS: EU projects to present opportunities for young Belarusians at Warsaw event on 25 November

On 25 November, Warsaw will host a hybrid event for young Belarusians dreaming of studying abroad. 

How can you get into a foreign university, find financial support for studying in the EU, build a professional career or become a volunteer? EU NEIGHBOURS east and the adu.place platform bring together experts and representatives of universities to answer your questions and give advice on choosing an educational path or seeking opportunities for professional growth.

At the event:

●  The EU4Belarus, EU4Youth and Social Camp projects will provide opportunities for professional development and networking.

●  The College of Europe, the European Humanities University and the Free Belarus University will tell you where to find finance for studying in the EU – and how to become their student.

●  Adu.place and Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) will share where to find opportunities and who to turn to for advice.

●  The European Solidarity Corps and Erasmus+, as well as graduates of these programmes, will share their experience of how to travel in Europe and do volunteering, even if you have no money.

To participate, you need to register via the link: https://forms.gle/A9KWbnbAAUaixeHU6.

Please note that you can participate both offline in Warsaw and join the online broadcast on the adu.place youtube channel.

Date: November 25, 2023, 12:00-16:00

Location: WEST GATE Conference Center, Warsaw, Al. Jerozolimskie 92 (offline),

Broadcast on adu.place youtube channel (online)

Language of the event: Belarusian and Russian

You just read:

ADU_TALKS: EU projects to present opportunities for young Belarusians at Warsaw event on 25 November

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more