ADU_TALKS: EU projects to present opportunities for young Belarusians at Warsaw event on 25 November

On 25 November, Warsaw will host a hybrid event for young Belarusians dreaming of studying abroad.

How can you get into a foreign university, find financial support for studying in the EU, build a professional career or become a volunteer? EU NEIGHBOURS east and the adu.place platform bring together experts and representatives of universities to answer your questions and give advice on choosing an educational path or seeking opportunities for professional growth.

At the event:

● The EU4Belarus, EU4Youth and Social Camp projects will provide opportunities for professional development and networking.

● The College of Europe, the European Humanities University and the Free Belarus University will tell you where to find finance for studying in the EU – and how to become their student.

● Adu.place and Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) will share where to find opportunities and who to turn to for advice.

● The European Solidarity Corps and Erasmus+, as well as graduates of these programmes, will share their experience of how to travel in Europe and do volunteering, even if you have no money.

To participate, you need to register via the link: https://forms.gle/A9KWbnbAAUaixeHU6.

Please note that you can participate both offline in Warsaw and join the online broadcast on the adu.place youtube channel.

Date: November 25, 2023, 12:00-16:00

Location: WEST GATE Conference Center, Warsaw, Al. Jerozolimskie 92 (offline),

Broadcast on adu.place youtube channel (online)

Language of the event: Belarusian and Russian