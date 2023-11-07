Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited Vangli village of Kalbadjar district

AZERBAIJAN, November 7 - 07 November 2023, 14:50

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their son Heydar Aliyev have visited the village of Vangli of the Kalbadjar district.

During the occupation, the Armenians demonstrated another act of vandalism, and made the board of the vehicle registration plates that belonged to the Azerbaijanis.

President Ilham Aliyev ordered the removal of the board.

