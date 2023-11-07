$216.32 Bn Biosimilars Market | Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Opportunity, Growth and Forecasts to 2030 | Vantage Market Research
WASHINGTON, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Biosimilars Market is valued at USD 35.14 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 216.32 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 25.50% over the forecast period 2023-2030.
Overview of Biosimilars Market:
The biosimilars market is a dynamic and rapidly evolving sector within the pharmaceutical industry. Biosimilars, also known as follow-on biologics, are biologic drugs that are highly similar to already approved biopharmaceutical products. They offer cost-effective alternatives to complex and expensive biologics, providing healthcare systems and patients with increased access to life-saving treatments. The biosimilars market has gained significant traction in recent years, driven by the growing demand for affordable healthcare solutions and patent expirations of several blockbuster biologics.
Cost Savings: Biosimilars typically come at a lower cost than their reference biologics, making them an attractive option for healthcare providers and payers looking to reduce healthcare expenditures.
Patent Expirations: As patents for many high-value biologics have expired or are set to expire, biosimilar manufacturers have seized the opportunity to enter the market with more affordable alternatives.
Market Dynamics:
Regulatory Landscape: Regulatory agencies such as the FDA and EMA have established rigorous guidelines for biosimilars' approval, ensuring that they meet the same safety and efficacy standards as their reference products.
Market Competition: As more companies enter the biosimilars space, competition has intensified, leading to greater product diversity and price competition.
Top Players in the Global Biosimilars Market
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (US)
- Sandoz International GmbH (Switzerland)
- Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (India)
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel)
- Pfizer Inc. (US)
- Samsung Bioepis (South Korea)
- Biocon (India)
- Mylan N.V (US)
Top Trends in The Global Biosimilars Market
Biobetters: The development of biobetter drugs that aim to improve upon the original biologic, rather than just replicating it, is gaining traction.
Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies: Monoclonal antibodies represent a significant portion of the biologics market, and biosimilar versions are becoming increasingly prominent.
Challenges:
Scientific Complexity: Developing biosimilars requires a deep understanding of the original biologic's molecular structure and manufacturing process, making it a technically demanding endeavor.
Market Access Barriers: Despite cost advantages, biosimilars may face resistance from healthcare professionals and patients who may be hesitant to switch from branded biologics.
Market Opportunities:
Market Expansion: The biosimilars market continues to grow, driven by increased demand for cost-effective biologics and the emergence of new therapeutic areas.
Global Reach: Expanding biosimilar production and distribution to emerging markets can provide substantial growth opportunities.
Global Biosimilars Market Segmentation
By Product Class
- Monoclonal Antibodies
- Recombinant Hormones
- Immunomodulators
- Anti-Inflammatory Agents
- Other Product Classes
By Application
- Blood Disorders
- Growth Hormonal Deficiency
- Chronic and Autoimmune Disorders
- Oncology
- Other Applications
By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Key Questions Answered in Biosimilars Market Reports:
- What is the current market size and projected growth of the biosimilars market?
- Which regulatory frameworks are in place to ensure the safety and efficacy of biosimilars?
- What are the most significant barriers to market entry for biosimilar manufacturers?
- How do biosimilar manufacturers ensure the similarity and interchangeability of their products with reference biologics?
- Which therapeutic areas are experiencing the highest demand for biosimilars?
- What strategies are biosimilar manufacturers employing to gain a competitive edge in the market?
- How do healthcare systems and providers view the adoption of biosimilars, and what factors influence their decision-making?
- What are the key market trends shaping the biosimilars industry, and how are they expected to evolve in the coming years?
Regional Analysis
Europe is a significant player in the biosimilars market, with established regulatory frameworks and a robust healthcare infrastructure. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has been proactive in approving biosimilars, facilitating market access. Countries like Germany and France have embraced biosimilars, and the market is expected to expand further in the region, driven by government policies and increased awareness.
Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 150 Pages and in-depth TOC on Biosimilars Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).
Scope of the Report:
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2022
|USD 35.14 Billion
|Revenue Forecast by 2030
|USD 216.32 Billion
|CAGR
|25.50% from 2023 to 2030
|Base Year
|2022
|Forecast Year
|2023 to 2030
|Key Players
|F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Sandoz International GmbH, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Samsung Bioepis, Biocon, Mylan N.V
|Customization Options
|Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/biosimilars-market-1279/customization-request
