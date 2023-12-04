Azzedine Downes, CEO & President of International Fund for Animal Welfare, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
Azzedine Downes and IFAW explores new ways to improve conditions for animals, people, and the place we call home—and they have been leading the way for over 50 years. An honor to host him!”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Azzedine Downes, CEO & President of International Fund for Animal Welfare for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Series. Azzedine Downes joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
ABOUT International Fund for Animal Welfare:
IFAW explores new ways to improve conditions for animals, people, and the place we call home—and we’ve been leading the way for over 50 years. The problems we confront are urgent, complicated, and resistant to change. Solving them requires fresh thinking and bold action. So we look at the issues from different angles, make unexpected connections, and challenge the way things are done. Partnering with local communities, NGOs, and governments around the globe.
we create real-world solutions that make an immediate and lasting impact.
Azzedine Downes joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Azzedine Downes discusses the newest offerings of International Fund for Animal Welfare, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Azzedine Downes joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Azzedine Downes was amazing. The success of International Fund for Animal Welfare is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Azzedine Downes on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like International Fund for Animal Welfare. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Azzedine Downes who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Azzedine Downes”.
