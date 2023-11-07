Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,688 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,990 in the last 365 days.

Web3 & AI Platform AGII Poised to List on OKX and Kucoin Crypto Exchanges

AGII

AGII's Next Big Step: Listing on OKX and Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchanges

We're excited to introduce AGII to the broader crypto community through listings on OKX and Kucoin, aligning with our mission to make AI accessible in the Web3 and crypto era.”
— J.King Kasr, CEO at KaJ Labs
LONDON, UK, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AGII, the Web3-focused AI platform, is on the cusp of achieving a significant milestone as it prepares to be listed on two prominent cryptocurrency exchanges, OKX and Kucoin.

AGII's suite of advanced AI tools has garnered attention within the Web3 community, positioning AGII as a promising addition to the roster of cryptocurrency exchange listings.

This listing marks a noteworthy moment for AGII, focused on improving accessibility for Web3 enthusiasts, traders, and investors. It reaffirms AGII's commitment to driving innovation at the intersection of AI, Web3, and the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

As AGII takes these significant steps towards listings, it remains steadfast in its mission to reshape the dynamics between AI, Web3, and crypto, offering fresh opportunities for users and creators.

Stay tuned for updates on AGII's listing on OKX and Kucoin as it embarks on this promising journey in the world of cryptocurrencies.

About AGII:
AGII is a Web3-focused AI platform offering practical AI solutions, including advanced tools designed for content generation, coding, and NFT creation.

About KaJ Labs:
KaJ Labs is a decentralized research organization, specializing in AI, Web3, and crypto technology, and supporting projects with a focus on decentralization.

Dorothy Marley
KaJ Labs
+1 707-622-6168
email us here

You just read:

Web3 & AI Platform AGII Poised to List on OKX and Kucoin Crypto Exchanges

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more