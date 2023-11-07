Web3 & AI Platform AGII Poised to List on OKX and Kucoin Crypto Exchanges
We're excited to introduce AGII to the broader crypto community through listings on OKX and Kucoin, aligning with our mission to make AI accessible in the Web3 and crypto era.”LONDON, UK, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AGII, the Web3-focused AI platform, is on the cusp of achieving a significant milestone as it prepares to be listed on two prominent cryptocurrency exchanges, OKX and Kucoin.
— J.King Kasr, CEO at KaJ Labs
AGII's suite of advanced AI tools has garnered attention within the Web3 community, positioning AGII as a promising addition to the roster of cryptocurrency exchange listings.
This listing marks a noteworthy moment for AGII, focused on improving accessibility for Web3 enthusiasts, traders, and investors. It reaffirms AGII's commitment to driving innovation at the intersection of AI, Web3, and the cryptocurrency ecosystem.
As AGII takes these significant steps towards listings, it remains steadfast in its mission to reshape the dynamics between AI, Web3, and crypto, offering fresh opportunities for users and creators.
Stay tuned for updates on AGII's listing on OKX and Kucoin as it embarks on this promising journey in the world of cryptocurrencies.
About AGII:
AGII is a Web3-focused AI platform offering practical AI solutions, including advanced tools designed for content generation, coding, and NFT creation.
About KaJ Labs:
KaJ Labs is a decentralized research organization, specializing in AI, Web3, and crypto technology, and supporting projects with a focus on decentralization.
