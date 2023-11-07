The Palm Oil Industry Has Made Colossal Positive Progress due to RSPO
The Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) has been a game-changer for the palm oil industry
The international portrayal of the palm oil industry in South -East Asia is very much out of date and does not take into account the massive positive strides.”KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The international portrayal of the palm oil industry in South -East Asia is very much out of date and does not take into account the massive positive strides taken which RSPO certification entails" stated Lado Gersamia of MMBI World, at the sidelines of the PIPOC 2023 summit in Kuala Lumpur. "The Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) has been a game-changer for the palm oil industry, offering numerous benefits and driving positive change in this essential sector. This has been the most obvious in environmental stewardship, social responsibility and transparency that has now become standard in the industry."
— Lado Gersamia
Palm oil is an integral ingredient in many food products, from margarine to instant noodles, making these items more accessible to consumers around the world. The affordability of palm oil helps combat food insecurity, while its high yielding nature makes it one of the most efficient planted crops in the world.
Mr. Gersamia went on to say " the RSPO criteria are so stringent today that I can confidently say that not many other agricultural produce are subject to such scrutiny. The plantations are essentially subject to constants audits and checks. The days of deforestation and threat to animal environments are long behind us. Unfortunately, the media, especially in Western Europe has been very slow to pick this up, and their reporting does not reflect the new reality. "
Mr. Gersamia articulated his sanguine conviction that, with the passage of time, the palm oil industry will gradually dispel the shroud of its historical notoriety and come to be duly esteemed for its multifaceted, cost-effective, and highly efficient attributes.
Lado Gersamia
https://mmbiworld.com/
+971 50 737 7512
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn