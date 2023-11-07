SEVERE EATING DISORDER SURIVOR HELEN REDHEAD WINS 3 GOLD MEDALS AT THE WPC WORLD POWERLIFTING CHAMPIONSHIPS
To win 3 world titles within 18 months of competing is a truly remarkable thing, to even make it to platform after the struggles she has endured in her life is truly inspirational.”TONBRIDGE, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inspirational powerlifter and current British Champion and World Champion Helen Redhead competed and won 3 gold medals at the recent WPC World Powerlifting Championships in Manchester. Some 600 competitors and 20 countries took part. Having struggled with severe eating disorders for over 30 years, Helen has been able to turn her life around, battling back from a body weight of just five stone to achieve her dream of representing her country and winning on the international stage.
In recent years, the number of individuals struggling with eating disorders in the UK has been on the rise. Current estimates suggest that between 1.25 and 3.4 million people across the country are currently affected by some form of the condition, while the NHS has revealed that it is now treating more young people than ever before.
For Helen Redhead, these eating disorders are something she understands all too well. For over thirty years, she battled with severe anorexia and bulimia, and at the most extreme, she weighed just under five stone (32 kg). Having faced several lengthy hospital stays during that period, she finally began to turn her life around after starting weight training and powerlifting.
As her health and passion for the sport grew, Helen was introduced to experienced coach and World Champion Jason Swalwell. Having battled with alcoholism himself, Jason understood some of the challenges Helen was facing, and the duo formed a strong partnership, working together remotely for nine months to improve her technique and strength, Helen made a move to Kent, where Jason lived to fully focus on training and coaching at his dedicated gym.
The fully equipped and boutique gym works with clients 1-2-1, creating a safe space that removes gym anxiety. This was the perfect location for Helen to continue her recovery and focus on powerlifting full-time. The dedication paid off, winning her class in the British Championships in July; Helen will now represent the United Kingdom, alongside her coach Jason, at the World Powerlifting Championship, which is to be held in Manchester on November 23.
Following her remarkable success at the WPC World Championships, Helen Redhead said, “I was truly honoured to have been a member of TEAM GB competing at the World Powerlifting Championships. Having struggled with anorexia and bulimia for over three decades. The thought of competing at any level, let alone representing my country, would have never entered my mind. Winning three gold medals has made me more determined to continue my journey. It is no exaggeration to say that powerlifting and weight training saved my life. The support, example and coaching from Jason have proved instrumental in getting me here.
There are sadly still millions of people here in the UK battling with eating disorders, and I hope my story can be an inspiration for individuals looking to turn their lives around.”
Jason Swalwell added, “To win 3 world titles within 18 months of competing is a truly remarkable thing, to even make it to platform after the struggles she has endured in her life is truly inspirational.
Her story should act as a beacon of hope for anyone struggling with an eating disorder. Not only is there hope, there is a path out of a seemingly impossible situation that can lead to things you never thought possible.
To learn more about Helen and Jason and the private 1-2-1 gym they operate, visit https://www.sportivetricks.co/.
