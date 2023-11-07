Flash News: OKX Lists FLOW on its Perpetual Market, Enables Margin Trading and Savings for the Token

NASSAU, the Bahamas, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for November 7, 2023.

OKX Lists FLOW on its Perpetual Market, Enables Margin Trading and Savings for the Token

OKX today listed FLOW on its perpetual market at 10:00 (UTC). With the new perpetual listing, users can long and short FLOW/USDT with up to 50x leverage. OKX also enabled margin trading and savings for FLOW earlier today.

FLOW is the native token that fuels the Flow network, a fast and scalable blockchain. The network was created and developed by the same dev team that created the popular Ethereum-based blockchain game CryptoKitties.

To learn more, click here.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, hold or offer any services relating to digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless.