Techsommet's Digitalization of Supply Chain and Logistics Summit in Amsterdam : A Beacon of Innovation and Excellence
The "Digitalization of Supply Chain and Logistics" summit, held at the prestigious Renaissance Amsterdam, brought together over 100 attendees.
Thanks for an inspiring summit! Insightful sessions, great atmosphere, and like-minded professionals. Kudos to the team!"AMSTERDAM, NORTH HOLLAND PROVINCE, NETHERLANDS, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The summit's distinguished speakers, engaging panel discussion, and networking opportunities ensured that attendees left with a wealth of knowledge and valuable connections, making it a resounding success in every aspect.
— Michaela Antalová - Asst Manager Supply Chain - Adidas (Attendee)
This exclusive summit was made possible with the generous support of our sponsors, who played a pivotal role in making this summit a success:
Platinum Sponsors:
AIMMS
Prewave
Gold Sponsor:
Enable
Silver Sponsor:
Forto
The summit was moderated by Alastair Charatan who is a Independent supply chain expert, Supervisor at Cranfield School of Management, Host of SupplyChainTalk.
The summit featured an impressive lineup of speakers who covered a wide range of topics related to supply chain management, demonstrating the summit's diverse and comprehensive approach. The speakers and their topics included:
Presentation: "WHAT are Supply Chains really and WHY do we need them"
Dr. Wolfgang M. Partsch - Inventor of Supply Chain Management - Thought Leader / Author of "Breakthrough Supply Chains"
Presentation: "Supply Chain Network Design: Know Your Trade-offs"
Zoe Schouten - Business Director Supply Chain Solutions at AIMMS
Presentation: "The Final Stretch: Where Expectations Meet Customer Service"
Rimmert Van Luyn - Vice President Global Supply Chain Group at Hitachi Vantara
Presentation: "Transition from centralized to decentralized order fulfillment. When, why, and how it's worth building a fulfillment network"
Nikita Plotnikov - Director of Strategic Enterprise Capabilities at Nike
Joint Presentation: "Unlock Transparency & Future Proof your Supply Chain with AI"
Dominik Krizan - Business Development Regional Manager International, Prewave
&
Ulrika Hallström - Regional Manager Nordics & Benelux, Prewave
Presentation: "The Transformative Journey of Procurement"
Mark Gilham - Evangelist at Enable
Presentation: "Supply Chain Visibility: Unlock Data In Your Value Chain"
Bas van Sambeek - Director Supply Chain Strategy and Transformation at Ex, Versuni
Presentation: "What is Digital Supply Chain?"
Vivek Kariyavula - Supply Chain IT Lead Platform Architect at Philips
The summit concluded with a dynamic panel discussion on "Driving Innovation through Digital Transformation in Supply Chain and Logistics," moderated by Angelina Wijnen. The panelists included Kees Ramselaar (AIMMS), Vivek Kariyavula (Philips), Mark Gilham (Enable), and Dr. Wolfgang Partsch.
The attendees at the "Digitalization of Supply Chain and Logistics" summit were not merely spectators; they were deeply interested and fully immersed in the thought-provoking topics presented throughout the day. The sessions ignited a fervor of curiosity, with attendees actively participating by asking insightful questions, sharing their own experiences, and engaging in lively discussions with the speakers and panelists. The eagerness of the audience to learn and exchange ideas was a testament to the summit's relevance and the pressing need for innovative solutions in the field. These sessions left a lasting impact, equipping all attendees with newfound knowledge and strategies to enhance their roles and contribute to the ever-evolving landscape of supply chain and logistics.
The Q&A sessions were enlivened by the use of the Catch Box microphone, which created lighthearted and memorable moments. The unconventional approach of throwing the Catch Box to the person asking a question not only encouraged active participation but also added an enjoyable twist to the traditional Q&A format. Attendees enthusiastically embraced this playful interaction, further enhancing the summit's dynamic and engaging atmosphere. These spontaneous moments of levity underscored the summit's commitment to making learning and networking enjoyable as well as informative.
The attendees had the opportunity to network and exchange ideas during a cocktail reception that followed, fostering valuable connections and collaboration among industry professionals.
The "Digitalization of Supply Chain and Logistics" summit proved to be a remarkable success, serving as a platform for knowledge sharing and networking in the supply chain and logistics sector. We extend our gratitude to the attendees, sponsors, speakers, and all those who contributed to the summit's success.
To stay informed and explore the possibilities for our next edition of the Digitalization of Supply Chain and Logistics Summit, please don't hesitate to reach out to us.
Join us in shaping the future of supply chain excellence—where innovation meets possibility. We Connect You Succeed!
