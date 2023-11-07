TAIWAN, November 7 - President Tsai meets winners of 2023 Golden Merchant Awards

On the morning of November 7, President Tsai Ing-wen met with the winners of the 2023 Golden Merchant Awards, which were this year given to Taiwan's outstanding entrepreneurs, foreign commerce agencies, foreign firms, traditional stores, and Taiwanese pastry shops. In remarks, President Tsai stated that in the context of a rapidly changing international landscape, the government will continue to allocate budgets to help in the upgrading and transformation of small- and medium-sized enterprises while also enhancing the domestic industrial and investment environment. She also expressed her confidence that in the future, all of the businesses will continue to work with the government, adapt to changes, stand firm, and together build an even better and more resilient Taiwan, making our economy even more vibrant.

A translation of President Tsai's remarks follows:

Welcome to the Presidential Office. I am delighted to meet with this year's winners of the Golden Merchant Awards. You are all outstanding representatives of your respective industries, and your business reputations precede you. In your operations, you have consistently promoted technological innovation, fulfilled your social responsibilities, and driven overall economic growth in cooperation with the government.

Thanks to your efforts, Taiwan's economic growth rate has been above the global average in recent years, despite an unprecedented pandemic. I want to express my heartfelt admiration and gratitude to all of you.

We also have our friends from foreign businesses here with us today. I thank you for your high regard for the Taiwanese market. You have played key roles in facilitating economic and trade cooperation, as well as cultural exchanges, between Taiwan and your countries. You have also offered timely and valuable suggestions to assist us in creating a more favorable investment environment. I also want to thank the foreign commerce agencies in Taiwan for their efforts in facilitating important bilateral economic and trade exchanges, deepening friendly ties, and jointly fostering prosperity.

This year's award winners in the outstanding businessperson category have achieved remarkable results in imports and exports. Many have also demonstrated their commitment to the green economy by constructing green facilities, promoting green manufacturing processes, and practicing green procurement. They are leading industrial transformation and making progress toward the global goal of net-zero emissions.

This year's traditional business and Taiwanese pastry award winners are popular with both locals and foreign tourists. They are also taking on the mission of passing down traditional skills while using innovative ideas to create new business opportunities.

All the winners here today are deeply rooted in Taiwan and are part of our daily lives. Your enterprises are all precious parts of Taiwan's society. In the context of a rapidly changing international landscape, the government will continue to allocate budgets to help in the upgrading and transformation of small- and medium-sized enterprises. We will also enhance the domestic industrial and investment environment so that each of these precious businesses will shine brighter as their operations continue to improve.

Lastly, I want to thank the General Chamber of Commerce of the Republic of China for holding the annual Golden Merchant Awards – the Oscars for our business sector. The awards recognize outstanding companies and showcase the fruits of their hard work. I am confident that in the future, all of you will continue to work with the government, adapt to changes, stand firm, and together build an even better and more resilient Taiwan, making our economy even more vibrant.