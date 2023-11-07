Use of AI and ML, Cloud Technology, Digital Therapeutics, and Blockchain Technology Create Significant Opportunities in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Equipment Market Says FMI

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Equipment Market Soars to US$ 27.3 Billion by 2033 with 6.4% CAGR. Lyophilizer Segment is Expected to be Dominant in Pharmaceutical Equipment Market Over the Forecast Period. North America has been Dominant in the Pharmaceutical Equipment Market and Similar is Expected Over the Forecast Period

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment market size is likely to jump from US$ 14.7 billion in 2023 to US$ 27.3 billion by 2033. The market is projected to expand at a remarkable 6.4% CAGR over the coming decade.



Increasing technological advancements worldwide are expected to drive the growth of the pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment market. Technological developments, such as the development of production lines for small batch sizes and for research purposes, are contributing to the growth of anti-counterfeit drugs. Growing integration and automation for packaging equipment is considered a leading trend in the market.

Rising digitalization worldwide for flexible manufacturing equipment has advantages in the pharmaceutical industry. Manufacturing companies are able to adjust their machines to accommodate continuously changing patient demand while improving patient safety through automation and robot technology. Increased use of AI and ML, cloud technology, digital therapeutics, and block chain technology is expected to create significant opportunities in the pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment market.

Increasing demand for generics and the growing potential of pharmaceutical manufacturing infrastructure across the world are expected to drive growth in the market. Government initiatives and schemes for quality assurance also drive the market. However, the rising demand for refurbished equipment is expected to hamper the market during the forecast period. Manufacturers are adopting new pharmaceutical equipment to enable first-to-market advantages nowadays. The markets in China and Japan are expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the region's low manufacturing and labor costs.

Key Takeaways from the Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Equipment Market:

Key Players and Strategies for Success in the Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Equipment Market

In recent years, there has been a surge in investment and collaboration within the industry with the growth of venture capital firms and businesses. Strategic partnerships and financial investments accelerate research and development, scale production, and create awareness about the benefits of adopting pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment.

Recent Developments in the Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Equipment Market:

In 2023, Syntegon Technology GmbH announced that it would be acquiring Bosch Packaging Technology, a leading supplier of pharmaceutical packaging equipment. This acquisition is expected to strengthen Syntegon's position in the pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment market.

In 2023, Emerson announced it would invest US$ 100 million in its pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment business. This investment will be used to develop new products and expand the production capacity.

Top 12 Key Companies Profiled in the Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Equipment Market:

GEA Group I.M.A. INDUSTRIA MACCHINE AUTOMATICHE S.P.A. Syntegon Technology GmbH ACG (India) Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Merck KGaA Sartorius Stedim Biotech Bosch Packaging Technology Buhler Group Rockwell Automation Siemens AG Danaher Corporation

Key Segments in the Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Equipment Market

By Type:

Processing Equipment

Packaging Equipment

By Application:

Pharmaceutical Company

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

The Middle East & Africa



Author

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News

