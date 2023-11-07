Bestselling Author and Co-Host of 'The Ramsey Show' Rachel Cruze Releases First Children's Book on Contentment

Nashville, Tenn., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a culture of same-day deliveries and on-demand streaming, it’s easy for families to adjust to an instant gratification lifestyle, but does the convenience of impulse spending bring lasting joy? In her debut children’s book, bestselling author and personal finance expert Rachel Cruze shares the importance of contentment in “I’m Glad for What I Have.”

“I want my kids to know having stuff is OK, but it will never bring long-lasting contentment, joy and happiness,” said “The Ramsey Show” co-host Rachel Cruze. “Those things come from something much bigger than us, and I am so excited to share this message for both children and adults alike.”

Readers can join animals from land and sea on an adventure for both children and adults to discover the only gift that never breaks, wears out or gets lost. “I’m Glad for What I Have” is available for purchase on Tuesday, November 7.

About Rachel Cruze

Rachel Cruze is a two-time No. 1 national bestselling author, financial expert, host of “The Rachel Cruze Show” and co-host of “Smart Money Happy Hour.” Since 2010, Cruze has served at Ramsey Solutions, where she teaches people how to avoid debt, budget and win with money at any stage in life. Cruze believes it’s possible for anyone to turn around their finances, win with money and build a life they love. Follow Cruze on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter.

About Ramsey Press

Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, Ramsey Press — a part of Ramsey Solutions — publishes America’s trusted voice on money, Dave Ramsey, as well as No. 1 national bestselling authors Ken Coleman, Rachel Cruze and Dr. John Delony. Ramsey Press produces practical and inspirational material on a wide range of topics, including personal development, leadership, career, business, relationships and personal finance. For more information, visit ramseysolutions.com/company/ramsey-press.

