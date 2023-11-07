Lesley Zwick of Getting Healthy with Lesley to be Featured on Close Up Radio

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “My goal is to help as many people as possible, in as many ways as possible,” declares our guest. This is the story of Lesley Zwick.

Lesley Zwick is a holistic life coach at Getting Healthy with Lesley, where she helps people shift and get unstuck in different areas of their life. She also does mindset coaching, energy coaching, weight loss coaching, and wellness coaching. “It’s all encompassing,” summarizes Lesley. “I work with the physical, emotional, and energetic (spiritual) sides of things.”

Having launched in 2016, she integrates several modalities in her coaching. Her website lists, Emotion Code, Body Code, Energy Healing, Guided Imagery, and Sound Healing. “Everything is energy,” notes Lesley. She offers one-on-one coaching and group coaching. Most notable is her recent certification is a modality known as the Cellular Alignment Technique, as well as a course that she created known as the Healthy Habit Blueprint, which helps clients shift by developing healthy habits and educating them about the drunk monkey, the three brains – head, heart, and gut, and how you can connect with the best version of your future self.

“The drunk monkey is a term that I have coined,” explains Lesley. “It’s the voice that is in our heads that gives us half-truths. It’s based off old habits and patterns, and the voice that keeps us stuck. The drunk monkey’s goal is not to hurt us, but to keep us safe by keeping us in familiar habits. It’s a powerful voice in our head that is afraid of our future selves and discourages us from making that shift.”

“Everything that I currently do comes from things that I have experienced in my own life,” recalls Lesley. “Seven and a half years ago, I was at rock bottom. I was overweight. I was depressed. Financially, I was in a bad place. It was not a good time in my life. I first started to turn things around by getting my physical health in check. Once my physical health was in check, I would have more energy to take care of the other things. While focusing on the physical, I did things differently from prior experiences by also focusing on the mindset component – reconnecting with who I am. People started coming to me early in this journey, so I decided to pay it forward and help others. What I enjoyed most was helping others shift that mindset. Everything I do seemed to fall in my lap.”

The signature program most associated with Lesley’s coaching is Reset Rebuild Restore. While the coaching offered can be one-on-one, group, or subscription-based community through Facebook, it provides the client access to a series of online courses. It also includes weekly group coaching sessions designed to help people shift out of the areas in their lives where they are stuck. Beginning Monday December 4th, the subscription group will also be available in a platform completely separate from social media, giving members a space to connect without logging into Facebook. “The goal to help the client shift from A to Z as quickly as possible,” summarizes Lesley.

“One of the favorite things that I like to teach people is the acronym of SHIFT,” concludes Lesley. “S is seeking change. H is have a plan. I is initiate action. F is face your fears, and the key. T is transformation. If you leave out the F, you have a different acronym which stands for Stuck, Hurt, Insecure, Trapped. That is my message to people. You can move forward and shift.”

