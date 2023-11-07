XL Axiata and Huawei Build First Network Digital Map Commercial Use in Asia-Pacific

Jakarta (ANTARA)- Leading Converged Operator in Indonesia, XL Axiata, and leading global ICT provider, Huawei, successfully completed live network trial and start the commercial use of Network Digital Map in Asia Pacific. This proves that Network Digital Map — based on the end-to-end (E2E) SRv6 network architecture and software-defined networking (SDN) automation technology — helps XL Axiata foster a digital foundation for autonomous networks. This digital map enables traffic optimization and automatic load balancing, optimize bandwidth efficiency. In terms of latency deterioration, it can complete optimization and self-healing in minutes, significantly boosting 4G/5G user experience and XL Axiata’s convergence business consumer. When it comes to premium SRv6 private line services, differentiated SLA assurance is offered to tap into the potential of private line service growth, enabling monetization of premium private line packages. The signing of a formal contract means that the two parties will endeavor to deploy an automated, intelligent converged IP transport network across XL Axiata as they embark on their journey toward autonomous networks.





I Gede Darmayusa, XL Axiata's CTO said, “In line with its three core strategies — network convergence, digitalization and automation, and customer-centric approach — XL Axiata believes that network infrastructure construction is fundamental to digital transformation.”





Therefore, XL Axiata built a high-efficiency, future-proof, unified network infrastructure for mobile, enterprise, and home services. To support XL Axiata on its journey toward SRv6 automation and autonomous networks, Huawei launched Network Digital Map in iMaster NCE. Given that XL Axiata able to tailor-made requirements from industries, Huawei provides workflows that support B2B private line production and the rollout of diversified product packages, thereby driving new growth.





Hui Wang, Vice President of Huawei's Data Communication Product Line, said that digital transformation will remain a focus of global development in the next decade, and 5G application experience assurance and the upgrade to differentiated premium private lines will represent two significant opportunities for CSPs to achieve further growth.





“The Network Digital Map in Huawei iMaster NCE will help XL Axiata build a digital foundation for autonomous networks and achieve visualization on one map, demarcation in one minute, and optimization in one click," Hui Wang said, adding that this will empower the digital ecosystem of SRv6 converged transport networks, improve the quality of enterprise customers' private lines, and deliver better user experience with 5G applications.





Indonesia is now one of the most important digitalization markets in Asia Pacific, and is becoming a digital leader. In the next 5 to 10 years, emerging professional services such as enterprise, digital transformation will continue to grow. Against this endeavor, premium private lines will require not only connections, but also more stringent SLAs such as bandwidth, latency, and availability.





In commercializing the Network Digital Map of Huawei iMaster NCE, XL Axiata mainly applied three capabilities of the map: real-time network visualization, service SLA capacity checking & assurance, and incident-driven network auto-optimization. Of these, real-time network visualization gives users a clear view of the network structure, bandwidth efficiency, and latency. Service SLA capacity checking & assurance makes it possible to guarantee SLAs for private line services, giving customers more confidence in XL Network service quality and potentially lead to upgrade their packages to premium one. Meanwhile, incident-driven network auto-optimization facilitates load balancing and maximize the full potential of network resources.





Real-time network visualization: Network Digital Map collects massive amounts of key network data in real time, including network traffic, bandwidth utilization, and the latency, packet loss rates, configurations, and protocol statuses of IP links. Then through unified data modeling and diversified application data governance by a digital twin engine, the map provides real-time, trustworthy network data, benefiting users with optimal data processing, storage, and query capabilities. Whenever network data changes, the map updates itself in real time, ensuring that users will be aware of the changes in seconds.





Service SLA capacity checking & assurance: Similar to the role of navigation apps, Network Digital Map aims to provide navigation services for network services. Based on the intents of different enterprise users, for example, latency, bandwidth, and availability intents, it flexibly combines 20+ path computation factors as needed. During the pre-sales phase, this helps the planning department verify the network bearing capability. During the after-sales phase, it helps the O&M department guarantee key services through self-healing within 1 minute, improving service experience.





Incident-driven network auto-optimization: Network Digital Map provides an automatic traffic governance solution. User can customize service policy and define the threshold for maximum bandwidth utilization or latency. When network switching happened due to incident, the new calculated path can still fulfill the expectation of user. In the live network, auto-optimization will be executed periodically ensure the latency commitment for key value services.





Looking ahead, Huawei will double down on its cooperation with XL Axiata in reinforcing the digital foundation and ramping up the large-scale commercial deployments of Network Digital Map + E2E SRv6 automation with customer-centricity in mind. Together, XL Axiata and Huawei will deliver automatic and intelligent converged IP transport services with the best possible experience, lead digital transformation in the Asia-Pacific region, and set a benchmark for the global digital economy.