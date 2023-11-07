Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Size Projected to Touch USD 22.26 Billion, With 8.3% CAGR by 2032: Report by Polaris Market Research

Global expanded polystyrene market size and share is currently valued at USD 10.12 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate an estimated revenue of USD 22.26 billion by 2032, according to the latest study by Polaris Market Research. Besides, the report notes that the market exhibits a robust 8.3% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the forecasted timeframe, 2023-2032. Some of the top companies operation are Alpek, Atlas Roofing Corporation, BASF SE, BEWiSynbra Group, Flint Hills Resources, Jablite Group, Kaneka Corporation, Kingspan Group, Nova Chemicals and others.

New York, NY, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a recent study report titled "Expanded Polystyrene Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (White Expanded Polystyrene, Grey Expanded Polystyrene, Black Expanded Polystyrene); By Application; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" in its research database.

Global expanded polystyrene market size/share is currently valued at USD 10.12 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate an estimated revenue of USD 22.26 billion by 2032, according to the latest study by Polaris Market Research. Besides, the report notes that the market exhibits a robust 8.3% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the forecasted timeframe, 2023-2032.

What Exactly is Expanded Polystyrene? How Big is Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Size?

Overview

Expanded Polystyrene, or EPS, is a lightweight foam plastic fabric derived from solid polystyrene beads. To obtain the appropriate form, solid thermoplastic polystyrene is heated to high temperatures and then re-solidified. Comparing the expanded polystyrene to the initial polystyrene granule, the volume of the latter is astoundingly 45 times more. EPS is made from crude oil and has a number of beneficial qualities, including cost-effectiveness, resistance to chemicals and bacteria, remarkable impact strength, energy efficiency, and dimensional stability. It is also highly thermally insulated.

Moreover, EPS is a material that is commonly used in many common applications since it is more advantageous than other materials due to its strength, durability, lightweight, thermal insulation, and shock absorption capabilities. These qualities, along with its performance, adaptability, and affordability, have made EPS a preferred material for building and packaging for more than 50 years. As a result, the expanded polystyrene market growth is expanding.

Request Sample Copy of Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/expanded-polystyrene-market/request-for-sample

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, Table of Contents, Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis, and our research methodology.)

Essential Takeaways from the Report

The expanding use of EPS in the packaging and construction sectors is fueling the expansion of the polystyrene industry.

The expanded polystyrene market segmentation is primarily based on the application, product, region, and end-user.

Asia Pacific defeated the market in 2022.

Leading Players Appeared in the Report

Alpek

Atlas Roofing Corporation

BASF SE

BEWiSynbra Group

Flint Hills Resources

Jablite Group

Kaneka Corporation

Kingspan Group

Nova Chemicals

PJSC SIBUR HOLDING

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

SUNPOR KUNSTSTOFF

Synthos

The Ravago Group

TOTAL SE

VERSALIS

Wuxi Xingda

Purchase a Full Research Report Here: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/buy/2851/2

Important Growth Aspects of the Market

Increased Use in the Construction Industry: Increased Polystyrene is widely used in the building and construction industries. Its wide range of uses includes insulated panel systems for installations on roofs, walls, and floors, in addition to playing a significant role in building facades for both residential and commercial buildings.

Increased Polystyrene is widely used in the building and construction industries. Its wide range of uses includes insulated panel systems for installations on roofs, walls, and floors, in addition to playing a significant role in building facades for both residential and commercial buildings. Provides Void-Forming Fill Material: When it comes to civil engineering projects, EPS is used as void-forming fill material, a lightweight fill material for building railroads and roads, and even as buoyant material for building pontoons and marinas. Because of its durability, strength, and low weight, it is widely accepted in various industries and is highly adaptable, increasing the expanded polystyrene market demand.

Market’s Latest Key Trends

Widely Used in Cold Chain Packaging: Because of its superior insulation qualities, expanded polystyrene foam is frequently used in cold chain packaging to safely transport perishable items, especially in the food and pharmaceutical industries. Because EPS products are being used more often in a variety of industries, such as cold chain packaging, insulation, and medical supply packaging, expanded polystyrene market revenue is anticipated to increase.

Because of its superior insulation qualities, is frequently used in cold chain packaging to safely transport perishable items, especially in the food and pharmaceutical industries. Because EPS products are being used more often in a variety of industries, such as cold chain packaging, insulation, and medical supply packaging, expanded polystyrene market revenue is anticipated to increase. Green Construction: Because of its closed-air structure, low heat conductivity, low water absorption, mechanical toughness, and acoustic resistance, EPS is now the best option for green building and a great design element. Its characteristics offer observable environmental advantages such as improved structural durability, higher energy efficiency, and better interior environmental quality.

Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/expanded-polystyrene-market/request-for-discount-pricing

Segmental Overview

The White Expanded Polystyrene Sector Holds the Largest Revenue Share

The increasing demand for items in a variety of packaging applications, such as consumer goods packaging, electronics, and food packaging (such as food trays, drink cups, and clamshell containers), is what is causing this situation. Furthermore, white expanded polystyrene is found in a number of different industries, including sports helmets, furniture, automobile parts, and building supplies.

Moreover, throughout the forecast period, the Grey Expanded Polystyrene sector is expected to develop at the quickest rate in the expanded polystyrene market. This increase is a result of the growing demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable building methods, which is driving the use of gray Expanded Polystyrene as an insulating material in construction projects.

The Construction Sector Dominated the Market

With almost 44.0% of the industry's overall revenue share in 2022, the construction application sector emerged as the leading force. The increased demand for expanded polystyrene (EPS) in building applications is expected to fuel this excellent performance into the projection period.

Furthermore, due to the growing need for Electric Power Steering (EPS) in a variety of car components, such as foot pads, headrests, seats, storage compartments, and bumper systems, the automotive industry is predicted to increase significantly in the upcoming years.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/expanded-polystyrene-market/inquire-before-buying

(Inquire a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)

Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 22.26 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 10.89 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 8.3% from 2023 – 2032 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Segments Covered By Product, By Application, By End-Use, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Outlook

Asia Pacific: By 2022, there are multiple reasons for the increase in demand for products in key industry sectors in growing economies like China and India, including construction and building, automotive, and packaging. Among them, rising urban populations, rising levels of disposable income, and government programs like India's "Housing for All" are key factors propelling the construction industry's expansion throughout the Asia Pacific region.

Europe: Europe is expected to rise quickly throughout the projection period because of the significant demand for expanded polystyrene (EPS) from the packaging, automotive, and construction industries. Because of its adaptability to different shapes and its simplicity of molding, EPS is a significant resource for a wide range of sectors.

Browse the Detail Report “Expanded Polystyrene Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (White Expanded Polystyrene, Grey Expanded Polystyrene, Black Expanded Polystyrene); By Application; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” with in-depth TOC at: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/expanded-polystyrene-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Market’s Common Questions Answered in the Report

How big is the expanded polystyrene market size during the forecast period?

What is the expected market growth rate during the forecast period?

Which factors are propelling the market growth?

What are the key trends and opportunities in the market?

Which region is holding the largest expanded polystyrene market share?

Who are the key vendors in the market?

Which segments are leading the market?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the coronary stent market report based on product, application end-use, and region:

By Product Outlook

White Expanded Polystyrene

Grey Expanded Polystyrene

Black expanded Polystyrene

By Application Outlook

Packaging

Foaming

Insulation

Construction

Chemical Intermediate

By End-Use Outlook

Electronics

Automotive

Construction

Food and Beverages

Consumer Goods

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

Browse More Research Reports:

Industrial Microbiology Testing Services Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/press-releases/industrial-microbiology-testing-services-market

Green Food Supplements Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/green-food-supplements-market

Construction Chemicals Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/construction-chemicals-market

Pharmacogenomics Technologies Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/pharmacogenomics-technologies-market

Driver Attention Alert System Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/driver-attention-alert-system-market

About Polaris Market Research:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavour to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter