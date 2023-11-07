Zealand Pharma to participate in the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference in November 2023

Submit Release
Press release – No. 15 / 2023

Copenhagen, Denmark, November 7, 2023 – Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, today announced that it will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference:

  • Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Tuesday, November 14 at 1:30 p.m. GMT (2:30 p.m. CET)
Fireside chat with Adam Steensberg, President and Chief Executive Officer

A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Events page in the Investor section of Zealand Pharma’s website at https://www.zealandpharma.com/events/. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the company's website following the fireside chat.

About Zealand Pharma

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The company has development partnerships with a number of pharma companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.

Zealand was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a presence in the U.S. that includes Boston. For more information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com.

Further information/contacts

Adam Klyver Lange (Investors)
Investor Relations Officer
Zealand Pharma
akl@zealandpharma.com
 
Anna Krassowska, PhD (Investors and Media)
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Zealand Pharma
ank@zealandpharma.com

