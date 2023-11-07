Functional Beverage Market is Set to Reach US$ 277,744 million by 2033, Fueled by Global Demand for Performance Enhancement | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Growth of the functional beverage market is driven by its adaptability to diverse consumer preferences and dietary needs, catering to various profiles, including plant-based, low-sugar, caffeine-free, and customized nutritional demands

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The functional beverage market size is projected to surpass US$ 164,058 million in 2023 and is likely to attain a valuation of US$ 277,744 million by 2033. The functional beverage market share is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2033.



Functional drinks have firmly established themselves in the sports and fitness market, providing great performance enhancers, post-workout recovery aids, and pre-activity nourishment. These items have become essential components of fitness programs, effortlessly harmonizing with the desire for optimum physical performance and adequate nutritional consumption.

The functional beverage industry is benefiting from increased public awareness of health issues. These beverages address a wide range of conditions, including stress management, anxiety, inflammation, and digestive health. As consumers seek solutions to these problems, the market seizes the chance to solve real-world health issues with focused, practical solutions.

Effective marketing and branding initiatives significantly impact the growth of the functional beverage sector. Engaging narrative, eye-catching packaging, and targeted endorsements all captivate customers' attention and allegiance. Branding is critical for establishing long-term consumer relationships and differentiating items in this crowded industry.

The advent of e-commerce platforms and direct-to-consumer sales channels is substantially propelling the functional beverage market's expansion. These channels enable manufacturers to reach a larger audience while incurring fewer distribution expenses and providing consumers with quick access to a bigger range of product selections.

Personalization is emerging as an increasingly important motivator. Customization possibilities are available from functional beverage providers, allowing customers to customize their beverages to specific health requirements or flavor preferences. This increases brand loyalty and customer engagement.

CBD (cannabidiol) and hemp-based compounds have been gaining popularity in the functional beverage industry. These substances are linked to possible health benefits and relaxing effects, attracting a niche audience interested in holistic well-being.

Key Takeaways from this Report:

In 2018, the global market size stood at US$ 123,764.6 million.

The market size expanded at a 6% CAGR from 2018 to 2022.

In 2022, the global market size stood at US$ 156,250 million.

Energy drinks held 28.3% of market shares in 2023.

Hypermarkets and supermarkets captured 35.30% of shares in 2023.

Germany’s market will expand at a staggering 13.1% CAGR through 2033.

The market in Japan will develop at a splendid 12.9% CAGR through 2033.

Australia will witness expansion at an astounding 15.9% CAGR through 2033.

Key Players in Global Functional Beverage Market:

Red Bull

The Coca-Cola Company

PepsiCo

Monster Beverage Corporation

Nestlé S.A.

Danone

Dr. Pepper Snapple Group

GlaxoSmithKline

Keurig Dr. Pepper

Abbott Laboratories

Recent Developments Observed by FMI Experts:

The Drinkable Company launched a new cannabis beverage brand in October 2023.

BodyArmor Sports Nutrition launched its latest innovation, BodyArmor Flash I.V. Hydration Boosters in 2023.

Kombucha brand Lo Bros launched two new flavors in the United Kingdom in October 2023.



“The functional beverage market is undergoing a substantial shift, which is being driven by innovation, scalability, strategic alliances, and a greater emphasis on sustainability. This shifting landscape confronts organizations with both problems and possibilities, forcing them to adapt to changing customer demands and regulatory needs while promoting development and resilience in a highly competitive market”, - Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Market Segmentation:

By Ingredient Type:

Antioxidants

Minerals

Amino Acids

Probiotics

Prebiotics

Vitamins

Super-fruit Extracts

Botanical Flavors

By Product Type:

Energy Drinks

Sports Drinks

Nutraceutical Drinks

Dairy-based Beverages

Juices

Enhanced Water

Others



By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets

Hypermarkets

Health Stores

Online Retail

Departmental Stores

Convenience Stores

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

