Multi-Talented Therapist and Spiritual Healer Amanda Bryan to be Featured on Close Up Radio

BEDFORD, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amanda Bryan is a coach and healer whose gifts and therapeutic tools span more than one genre. That is why she was driven to call it Integrated Spiritual Integrated Therapy. While the practice technically bears her name it also pays homage to her novel way of linking modalities.

You see, Amanda Bryan is a Reiki Master, a NCBTMB Certified Massage Therapist and a devout Yogi for two decades. She also reads natal (birth)) charts and runs CEU courses for other therapeutic professionals. She instructs clients most often, and that is about teaching them strategies for breathing, goal setting, removing trauma and pain, mindful living, and just about anything they can do to feel better—physically, emotionally, and spiritually.

“There is a lot of stress and anxiety out there. And the gap in mental and emotional health just keeps growing, especially Post-Pandemic. I learned early in my career as a massage therapist that we tend to hold our issues in our tissues.”

By uniting all the elements of health, and bringing people to deep realizations, she gets them whole and healthy again. People learn to communicate in an unusual way, with open hearts and guttural knowledge. Amanda also tells her clients to trust in themselves, and to realize that it is OK to not be perfect. She even tells her own three children that FAIL stands for First Attempt In Learning.

Amanda believes it is important to connect with other people and share our feelings. That is why she offers clients a variety of ways to engage with her and one another -- from individualized in-person or video sessions, to online CEU courses for body workers and clinicians, to group seminars and retreats. Recent topics from these included Channeling Spirits and Full Moon Healing and Amanda will recount their success on the radio.

Amanda has an education and credentials in Massage Therapy and Psychology and will soon be advancing her studies (towards a Master’s degree in Mental Health.) She is open to anyone who seeks change and healing, whether they are going through a divorce, battling pain or cancer, or simply interested in exploring their spiritual side. She works with each person to establish exactly what is going on and what goals they might have. A welcome message on her website sums it up this way: My Intention for You is to Heal.

Learn more about Amanda’s skills and insightful approach when you hear her interview with Doug Llewelyn.

Close Up Radio will feature Amanda Bryan in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Wednesday, November 8th at 3pm Eastern

Listen to the Show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions four our guest, please call 347-996-3389

For more information about Amanda Bryan and her diverse healing work please visit: www.amandabryantherapy.com

