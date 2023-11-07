Keep in Contact With FEMA for Continued Temporary Housing Assistance

For those Typhoon Mawar survivors who received initial rental assistance, it’s important to stay in touch with FEMA, as you may be eligible for continued rental assistance. The initial grant is for the first two months. If you have exhausted the initial amount and need more, you may apply for continued assistance in three-month periods – up to 18 months from the President’s major disaster declaration, or Nov. 28, 2024.



There are a few simple steps to apply for Continued Temporary Housing Assistance:

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 and ask for an Application for Continued Temporary Housing Assistance. Helpline operators can arrange interpretation in many languages if requested.

You may upload the completed application to your disaster account at DisasterAssistance.gov, fax it to 800-827-8112, or mail it to FEMA, P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville MD 20782-8055.

You will need to submit the following documents with the completed application:

Pre- and post-disaster income for household members 18 and older.

Proof of pre-disaster housing costs (copy of lease and utility bills, renter’s insurance, mortgage statements, real estate taxes, homeowner’s insurance, etc.)

Proof of post-disaster housing costs (copy of current lease or rental agreement signed by the applicant and the landlord, rent receipts and post-disaster utility bills, renters’ insurance, etc.).

For information on Guam’s disaster recovery, please visit our website.

Follow FEMA at X (formerly known as Twitter)and Facebook.

###

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish and 3 for other languages).