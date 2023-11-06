Nov 2 EEDL Webinar: Baby Steps – A Successful Kick-off of Literacy

About the Webinar

What if literacy isn’t a company priority? What if you don’t have a budget? What if your workforce isn’t even aware of the issue?

This session will feature ideas about how to get started.

About the Speaker

Wendy D. Lynch, PhD

Founder, Analytic-Translastor.com and Lynch Consulting

For over 35 years, Wendy Lynch, Ph.D. has converted complex analytics into business value. At heart, she is a sense-maker and translator. A consultant to numerous Fortune 100 companies, her current work focuses on the application of Big Data solutions in Human Capital Management.

In 2022, she was awarded the Bill Whitmer Leadership Award for her sustained contributions to the science of corporate health.

As a research scientist working in the business world, Dr. Wendy Lynch has learned to straddle commercial and academic goals, translating analytic results into market success.

Through her roles in diverse work settings—including digital start-ups, century-old insurers, academic medical centers, consulting firms, health care providers, and the board room—she became familiar (and fascinated) with the unique language of each. She also became familiar with the difficult dynamic that often exists between business and analytic teams—preventing them from collaborating effectively.

Those experiences led to her true passion of promoting clear and meaningful conversations that produce mutual understanding and success. The result is her new book Become an Analytic Translator, and an online course.

According to McKinsey there will be a need for 2-4 million analytic translators in the next decade. Dr. Lynch hopes to train many data professionals to fill those positions.

Mark Horseman

Data Evangelist, DATAVERSITY

From his early days as an intern, Mark’s trajectory led him to ascend the ranks, culminating in his role as a Manager at prominent organizations including AMA (Alberta Motor Association), NAIT (Northern Alberta Institute of Technology), and Vecima Networks. Through these diverse roles, he has etched a path as a stalwart in Data Quality, Master Data Management, and Data Governance.

Ever eager to evolve in the dynamic data landscape, Mark has consistently sought knowledge on the latest trends in information management. His wealth of experience has earned him recognition as a sought-after speaker at prestigious conferences. He’s presented illuminating sessions on Data Governance at the esteemed Enterprise Data World conference. He has actively participated in discussions on cutting-edge topics such as cloud-based analytics, AI, and crowd-sourced open data analysis at other events.

In recent years, Mark’s focus has centered on elevating data quality and governance practices at AMA and NAIT. Demonstrating his exceptional leadership, he’s skillfully guided diverse teams to execute Data Governance initiatives that have not only refined the data culture but also nurtured data-centric decision-making.

