PHILIPPINES, November 7 - Press Release

November 7, 2023 Bong Go continues to advocate for more inclusive grassroots sports development to discover and mold more potential athletes for international competitions Senator Christopher "Bong" Go is pushing for the development of a stronger grassroots sports program across the Philippines to help develop the country's rich talent pool in various sports. Go's stance follows the induction, on September 15, of the Curling Winter Sports Association of the Philippines into the World Curling Federation (WCF), and its successful performance at the World Combat Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from October 20 to 30, where it secured three gold, five silver, and five bronze medals. Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Sports, emphasized the importance of nurturing young talent across the country and exposing them to various sports competitions for them to discover their potential and have more opportunities to excel. "Kailangan nating palakasin ang suporta sa grassroots sports development. Hindi lang sa mga kilalang sports, kundi pati na rin sa mga hindi masyadong napapansin na larangan kung saan maaaring magtagumpay ang ating mga kababayan," he said. "Hindi lang basketball o boxing ang ating kaya. Marami pang ibang sports na pwede tayong mag-excel, tulad ng curling at martial arts," added Go, emphasizing the need to diversify the sports where Filipinos can excel. The acceptance of the Philippines as a member of WCF marks a significant milestone in the country's sports history. The Philippine team, composed of athletes with Filipino heritage, has already shown promise by securing a second-place finish at the Prague Open from October 5 to 8 in Prague, Czech Republic. The senator expressed his excitement about the country's foray into the world of curling. "Ito ay isang malaking hakbang para sa ating bansa at sa ating mga atleta. Ang pagiging bahagi ng World Curling Federation ay bubuo ng bagong landas para sa ating mga kabataan na may pangarap na makilahok sa mga pandaigdigang kompetisyon," he said. "Bagamat walang winter sa ating bansa, hindi hadlang ito para pasukin rin ng ating mga kababayan ang mga laro na kung saan ay maaari silang magtagumpay at magbigay karangalan sa kanilang pamilya at sa buong bansa," he asserted. The men's team, led by Marc Pfister, a three-time world men's championship participant, aims to reach the Olympic Winter Games in Milano-Cortina 2026. With a team composed of seasoned athletes like Christian Haller and newcomer Alan Frei, the Philippines is poised for a promising future in curling. "Ang bawat medalyang nakuha ng ating mga atleta ay simbolo ng kanilang pagsisikap at determinasyon. Dapat nating ipagpatuloy ang pagbibigay ng suporta sa kanila upang lalo pa nilang maipakita ang galing ng Pilipino sa buong mundo," he stated. Looking forward, Go shared his vision for a future where Filipino athletes can shine in various sports. "Ang pangarap ko ay makita ang bawat Pilipinong atleta na may sapat na suporta at pagkakataon na maabot ang kanilang pinakamataas na potensyal. Let's invest in our youth, sa ating mga kabataan, at bigyan sila ng pagkakataong magtagumpay hindi lang sa sports kundi pati na rin sa buhay," he conveyed, highlighting sports as a vehicle for personal and national development. "Malaking bagay ang sports sa paghubog sa kabataan. Matuturuan sila ng disiplina, teamwork at perseverance. Mabisang paraan rin ito upang maalagaan ang kalusugan at mailayo sila sa masasamang bisyo. Sabi ko nga: get into sports, stay away from drugs, and keep healthy and fit," he said, relating sports with health being the Chair of both Senate Committees. Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, has also been a strong advocate of increased funding for sports programs. He revealed that last year's proposed budget for the Philippine Sports Commission was approximately P200 million. However, he together with fellow senators pushed for an additional P1 billion, thereby significantly enhancing the financial support for athletes in international competitions. This move paved the way for the provision of financial support for athletes participating in international competitions, including the recent 2023 Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia and the Asian Games in China. In line with this, he highlighted his role as the author and co-sponsor of Republic Act 11470, which established the National Academy of Sports (NAS) in New Clark City, Tarlac. "Ang NAS ay nagbibigay ng de-kalidad na edukasyon at sports training sa mga batang may potensyal na maging world-class athletes," he said. Additionally, Go filed Senate Bill No. 423, or the Philippine National Games (PNG) Act, to institutionalize a national platform for athletes, especially the youth, to showcase their talents.