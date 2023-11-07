PHILIPPINES, November 7 - Press Release

November 7, 2023 Antipolo mother credits Bong Go for Malasakit Center's role in her newborn's life-saving surgery Mary Rose Obre Sevilla, a 28-year-old factory worker from Antipolo City, Rizal, shared the impact of the Malasakit Center program initiated by Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, in relation to her harrowing, yet hopeful journey to give life to her newborn baby. Faced with her newborn's critical health condition and the increasing healthcare costs, Sevilla found refuge in the services of the Malasakit Center at the East Avenue Medical Center in Quezon City--a one-stop shop for medical financial assistance created to help Filipinos navigate their way through government healthcare services without financial burden. With medical costs surging beyond her family's means, Sevilla recounted how her unexpected pregnancy led to a need for medical attention that no small local hospital could provide. Her child required immediate cesarean delivery and successive surgeries due to hydrocephalus. Sevilla was faced with an overwhelming hospital bill of over P300,000 but the assistance from the Malasakit Center provided her with financial reprieve and essential medical services at no cost. "Mula noong nanganak ako, wala akong binayarang bill diyan. Malaking tulong 'yan," said Sevilla. When asked about her familiarity with the Malasakit Center, Sevilla acknowledged that within her community, the center is recognized as a dependable provider of assistance, "tsaka naririnig ko rin sa mga kasamahan ko na wala silang binayaran dahil nga daw doon (naco-cover ang bill ng medical assistance programs mula sa Malasakit Center)." Malasakit Centers bring together representatives from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Health (DOH), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO). These centers are designed to help underprivileged Filipinos by reducing their hospital bills through the various medical assistance programs available from the agencies. The experience of Sevilla is a testament to the program's impact. Go, considered the father of the Malasakit Center program, was praised by Sevilla for his dedication to providing for the needy. "Sobrang laki ang ibinigay ni Senador Bong Go doon sa anak ko," Sevilla expressed, detailing a P120,000 deduction in her bills thanks to the assistance provided through Go's office, alongside additional assistance provided through the Malasakit Center. Sevilla also spoke about the broader significance of the program: "Kung walang Malasakit, kawawa ang bawat Pilipino sa Pilipinas, lalo na 'yung mga mahihirap," highlighting the stark reality for many impoverished Filipinos without such assistance. She ended the interview with a message for Go, "Sir Senator Bong Go, maraming salamat sa malaking tulong ninyo sa anak ko. Sana marami pa kayong matulungan na mahihirap. Long live! Ipagpatuloy niyo lang 'yung ginagawa n'yo. God bless." Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. "Nung unang panahon, marami sa mga kababayan natin ang kinakailangang pang lumabas ng ospital at pumila sa iba't ibang ahensya ng gobyerno para humingi ng tulong. Ubos na panahon nila, ubos pa ang pera nila sa pamasahe. Mangungutang at ibebenta pa niyan ang kalabaw para may maibayad sa naiwang balanse," Go earlier explained. "Ngayon, hindi na nila kailangang gawin 'yan. Kung may billing kayo sa pampublikong ospital, puntahan niyo lang ang Malasakit Center at tutulungan kayo nito," he added. At present, there are 159 operational Malasakit Centers across the country, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses. DOH reported that the Malasakit Center program has already aided more than seven million Filipinos.