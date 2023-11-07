HP Partners with INDO-MIM to Advance Metal Additive Manufacturing

The collaboration marks a significant step in the journey from adoption to scale for HP’s Metal Jet technology

FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at Formnext, the world’s leading additive manufacturing event, HP Inc. (Booth D41, Hall 12.1) announced a strategic partnership with INDO-MIM (Indo-MIM Private Limited), one of the world largest players in the Metal Injection Molding (MIM) industry and an emerging player in the additive manufacturing powder industry. This collaboration marks a significant step toward advancing metal additive manufacturing technology and expanding its applications in various industries. INDO-MIM has initially invested in three cutting-edge HP Metal Jet S100 printers as part of this collaboration, strengthening their commitment to advancing additive manufacturing globally.

Two of three printers will be stationed at INDO-MIM’s Bangalore, India facility. One of them will focus on new material development, while the other will be driving application development and cater to customers in the Middle East, India and the rest of the Asia-Pacific region. The third unit will be based in Texas, USA, reinforcing INDO-MIM’s commitment to providing localized support for North American clients and expanding their production capabilities.

“We are proud to partner with INDO-MIM to create new possibilities for their customers leveraging our S100 solution and metals additive manufacturing capabilities. We are thrilled to work with INDO-MIM to drive new metals applications, expand material possibilities and increase precision and productivity,” stated Savi Baveja, President of Personalization & 3D Printing and Chief Incubation Officer, HP Inc. “We share a common purpose to accelerate innovation, grow adoption and scale breakthrough applications.”

Krishna Chivukula Jr, CEO at Indo-MIM also expressed his excitement about the collaboration, noting, “Our partnership with HP signifies a milestone in our journey to provide cutting-edge production ready 3D metal binder jet solutions to our customers. The acquisition of HP’s Metal Jet S100 printers equips us with the latest technology, enabling us to meet the growing demands of our customers with efficiency and precision, as well as expand the library of materials qualified on the HP printer platform.”

HP and INDO-MIM are not only expanding their additive manufacturing capabilities but are working together to qualify new HP Metal Jet materials like M2 tool steel and others that will unlock a broad array of capabilities including improved properties and dimensional tolerances.

Additionally, INDO-MIM will leverage HP’s Process Development software to deliver innovative solutions for speed, scalability, and adaptability. Mukund Nagaraj, Head of Additive Manufacturing, praised the software, stating, “The HP Process Development software is very impressive for managing application development workflows, while the newly released Digital Sintering software will help INDO-MIM simulate and speed up the process to reach production quality parts in fewer iterations.”

Both HP and INDO-MIM are committed to advancing innovative technology and sustainable manufacturing. Together, these leading companies are well-positioned to unleash the full potential of metal additive manufacturing, helping transform markets including aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, industrial, and more.

About INDO-MIM

INDO-MIM is currently the largest Metal Injection Molding company (MIM) with production plants in India, USA and UK with customers spread across North America, Europe, SEA and MEA regions. In addition to MIM, INDO-MIM also caters to investment casting, Ceramic Injection Molding (CIM) & precision machined components to Aerospace and Medical device markets.

INDO-MIM started offering metal powders to the additive manufacturing industry in 2020 and is already a leading producer of world class metal powder products tailored for Laser-bed fusion and Binder-Jet 3D printing platforms. INDO-MIM believes a deeper integration between additive manufacturing and powder production processes would add to the speed of technology adaptation in the future.

For more information visit http://www.indo-mim.com

About HP

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more. For more information, please visit: http://www.hp.com.

