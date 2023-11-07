NEXEN TIRE N’blue 4 Season 2 tires earn “Green Tire” seal by German magazine Auto Bild

Earns Auto Bild’s first “Green Tire” seal

Magazine recognizes tire manufacturer’s dedication to safe mobility and a clean environment

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXEN TIRE, a leading global tire manufacturer, announced that its N’blue 4 Season 2 tires have received the “Green Tire” seal by Auto Bild, one of Germany’s most prestigious automobile magazines.

The N’blue 4Season 2 is an all-weather tire that excels in a variety of weather conditions, from summer rain to winter snow. Through a wide range of grooves for smooth drainage performance on wet roads and fine micro kerf design on the pattern surface, the wet road and snow performance of the "V" shaped directional pattern design is improved over the first-generation products.

The shoulder block features 3D kerf technology, which increases block rigidity for stable handling performance in all weather conditions, and the block edge design, which is shaped like a saw blade, effectively improves braking performance in the snow. The tire was also awarded the main prize in the product design category of the 'Red Dot Design Awards' in Germany.

Meanwhile, NEXEN TIRE has been demonstrating its commitment to becoming one of the most forward-thinking tire companies in terms of ESG. Earlier this year, the company unveiled its sustainable-material demonstration tire, which is composed of 44 percent renewable materials and 8 percent recycled materials.

About NEXEN TIRE

NEXEN TIRE, founded in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer based in South Korea. NEXEN TIRE, one of the world's fastest growing tire manufacturers, currently works with 150 countries and owns four manufacturing plants, two in Korea (Yangsan and Changnyeong) and one in Qingdao, China. In 2019, another plant in Žatec, Czech Republic, went into operation. NEXEN TIRE manufactures tires with advanced technology and design excellence for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks. NEXEN TIRE supplies original equipment tires to global automakers in a variety of countries around the world. For the first time among the various tire manufacturers in the world, the company achieved a grand slam of the world's top four design awards in 2014.

