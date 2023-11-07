Submit Release
Two Men Dead After Traffic Crash

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality that killed two men in Northeast.

The preliminary investigation revealed that on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at approximately 1:17 p.m., a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling northeast in the 3200 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. The Chevrolet Malibu began to turn left into a gas station located in the block. At the same time, a 2018 Chevrolet Camaro was traveling in a southwest direction on Bladensburg Road, Northeast. The Chevrolet Malibu struck the front driver’s side of the Chevrolet Camaro, causing the Chevrolet Camaro to strike a utility pole.

Both occupants of the Chevrolet Camaro were pronounced dead on the scene. They have been identified as 28-year-old Thaddeus Nelson, of Northwest, DC, and 34-year-old Ivan Young, Jr., of Bryans Road, Maryland.

The driver of the Chevrolet Malibu stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

CCN: 23182029

###

 

