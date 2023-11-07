Suspect Sought in a Shooting and Vehicle Theft

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to a shooting and vehicle theft that occurred in Northeast.

On Friday, November 3, 2023, at approximately 10:32 p.m., the victim was delivering food in the unit block of 14th Street, Northeast, when he was approached by the suspect. The suspect brandished a firearm and demanded the victim’s keys. The victim complied and the suspect entered the victim’s vehicle. When the victim stated that he was going to call the police, the suspect fired his firearm, striking the victim. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/vxfL2GSs58E

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 23181147

###