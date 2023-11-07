FFA unveils new website to enhance access and collaboration

HONIARA, 6th November 2023 – The Pacific Island Forum Fisheries Agency (FFA) announced the launch of its newly designed website, which went live today.

The redesigned website located at www.ffa.int offers an improved user experience, advanced functionality, and a more engaging interface to facilitate collaboration and provide valuable resources to stakeholders across the Pacific region and beyond.

Pacific Island Forum Fisheries Agency (FFA) Director General, Dr Manu Tupou-Roosen highlighted how essential the website is for sharing information, data, and resources.

“Our new website is a testament to FFA’s commitment to transparency, knowledge sharing, and collaborative efforts. We believe this platform will empower stakeholders and the public alike to actively engage with our initiatives, fostering a greater understanding of the challenges and successes in the Pacific region, ” said Dr Tupou-Roosen.

Key features of the revamped FFA website include:

Enhanced User Experience: The new website is designed with a user-friendly interface, making it easier for visitors to navigate and find the information they need quickly. The site is responsive, ensuring a seamless experience on various devices, including mobile phones and tablets.

Updated Content: Visitors will find up-to-date information, news, and publications related to fisheries management, sustainability, and conservation efforts in the Pacific region. The website offers valuable resources to researchers, policymakers, fishing industry stakeholders, and the general public.

Engagement and Outreach: Visitors can connect with FFA through social media links and subscribe to newsletters to stay updated on the latest developments.

The redesigned website offers a comprehensive overview of FFA’s mission, initiatives, and accomplishments, serving as a valuable resource hub for anyone interested in the important work being done in the Pacific Tuna Fishery.

