Commissioner Mactus Forau conclude 2023 Annual official Visit to Correctional Centres

Commissioner of Correctional Service of Solomon Islands (CSSI) Mactus Forau has recently concluded his 2023 annual official visit at Lata Correctional Centre (LCC) in Temotu Province.

Commissioner Forau acknowledged LCC Commandant and his staff and Lata Police Officers for mounting a guard of honour parade, and their commitment in supporting the Commissioner’s office visit.

He urges Officers to maintain discipline and standards on the uniforms you wear, it is a symbol of authority and trust that the people of Solomon Islands vested on us and we must respect and honour it.

“I know you are shaping in good standard here and acknowledge your Commandant, Head of Departments and Ranks and Files for the professionalism you have demonstrated, please maintained this”, says Forau.

During this official visit, Commissioner Forau also made a courtesy visit to; Temotu Provincial Government, PPC Temotu Province, Lata Health Authority and Lata Corrections Faith Based Providers to update them on the projection of Lata Correctional Centre.

Lata Correctional Centre Commandant, Mr Kent Wauka acknowledge and thank the Office of the Commissioner for the ongoing support to Lata Corrections in ensuring the Centre operates 24/7 with no major incidences.

“I once again acknowledge the Commissioner and the Executive for continuing with your great support to Correctional Centres around Solomon Islands. My staffs will strive to perform to the best of our ability in our daily work purposely to meet what the government and people of Solomon Islands requires or expect from us”, says Wauka.

Commissioner Mactus Forau and Team pose for a photo shot with Lata Provincial Health Staff after a courtesy visit to Lata Provincial Hospital.

Temotu Provincial Government pose for a group photo with Commissioner and Team after a courtesy call.

Supervising PPC Temotu Province Inspector Walter Leleina pose for a photo shot with Commissioner Mactus Forau, Deputy Commissioner Administration Chris Bwekulyi and LCC Commandant Inspector Kent Wauka.

CSSI Press